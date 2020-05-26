Wuhan's fingerprints are also all over the opiod epidemic

Everyone but the willfully blind knows that the COVID pandemic was hatched and released from Wuhan, China, either deliberately or through gross incompetence. This virus from China has inflicted untold pain on the United States. Deaths are approaching 100,000, and 70 million U.S. jobs have been destroyed and counting. As bad as all that is, neither Wuhan nor China proper is finished with its nefarious deeds against America.

In speaking of the city of Wuhan, Christopher F. Rufo writes in the City Journal, "Most know that the Chinese city is the source of the coronavirus — but not that it fuels America's deadly fentanyl epidemic."

"Most of the fentanyl and novel synthetic opioids in U.S. street markets—as well as their precursor chemicals — originate in China, where the regulatory system does not effectively police the country's expansive pharmaceutical and chemical industries," a recent RAND analysis concludes. Chinese manufacturers export the drug in two ways. First, they send shipments directly to American criminal organizations via the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx, using the "dark web" to process orders. Second, they ship fentanyl and precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico, which then smuggle the final product into American markets.

It turns out that Wuhan is the global center of fentanyl production. The city's chemical and pharmaceutical manufactures hide fentanyl production within their otherwise legitimate operations and then ship the drug abroad by devious means. Aren't the Chinese clever? And to make the situation more galling, ABC News reports that "huge amounts of these mail-order [fentanyl] components can be traced to a single state subsidized company in Wuhan."

Now with the COVID virus upon us, America is hit with a double-whammy from Wuhan. A just released report by the American Medical Association says:

As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues, so does the nation's opioid epidemic. The AMA is greatly concerned by an increasing number of reports from national, state and local media suggesting increases in opioid-related mortality — particularly from illicitly manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs.

There shouldn't be any surprise that there's a strong relationship between opioid abuse and the overly extensive government-imposed lockdowns across the country. These opioid overdoses are part of the "deaths due to despair" along with an increase in suicides, alcoholism, and acts of violence. But listening to the Deep State of public health officialdom, such factors were never considered as they cavalierly formulated their shutdown policy.

Savor how infuriating this is. America was already suffering terribly due to the Wuhan fentanyl epidemic. Now that situation has been made demonstratively worse thanks to the COVID epidemic, again courtesy of Wuhan. All the while, Uncle Sam sits on his hands like an idiot except to play defense. And by defense, I mean merely trying to patch up the damage that China's illegal drugs and virus have done and never addressing the root cause of the problem..

I'm not what would be called a sophisticate or foreign affairs expert, so please tell me why what China had done is not considered an act of war — or at the very least, why does the U.S. maintain relationships with China? Is it to appease Wall Street and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce or to prevent the Chinese from releasing the dirt they have on Joe Biden? If such things happened as are happening now during the time of Teddy Roosevelt or Ronald Reagan, China would be paying a steep price for its aggression. Perhaps it was a different America then and populated with a different type of American.