Charlamagne tha God, great slayer of phonies, says Biden will 'depress' black voter turnout

Joe Biden, who beat out a crowded field of Democratic rivals precisely because of his supposed capacity to turn out the black vote...is turning off black voters.

That's the verdict from Charlamagne tha God, the hugely popular black "Breakfast Club" radio host who says Biden's disastrous appearance on his show, where he declared: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're voting for me or Trump, then you ain't black" will drive black voters to stay home. According to PJ Media, Charlamagne, who's himself a lefty, thinks Biden is more of a repellant to black voters than an attraction:

"Well, on top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, Dems have to worry about voter depression, and that's people staying home on Election Day because they just aren't enthused by the candidate," Charlamagne tha God told MSNBC host Joy Reid. "You can't act like this is [the] most important election ever, but run a campaign from your basement, and you know, not make some real policy commitments to the black community, you know, and not listen to some of the demands that the black community [is] making."

As for Biden's detached apology, claiming he'd been "cavalier" about taking for granted the black vote, which happened only after his press secretary's claim that Joe was "just kidding" fell flat, Charlamagne said this:

"I don't even care about the words, and the lip service and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a black agenda. They got to make some real policy commitments to black people," he said. "You got whites telling us to stay in our place and you got black people saying, 'Oh stop, now is not the time, you're going to get Trump re-elected.' It has to come to the point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters," the radio host insisted.

This was a veiled way of stating that Biden's miserable record on black people pretty much is summed up by his placeholder job as President Obama's vice president. That's where all the hype on Biden and his special magic with black people comes from. Charlamagne says Biden doesn't have it. The radio host, whose given name is Lennard Larry McKelvey, is pretty good at exposing emperors who have no clothes.

Charlamagne, remember, was last seen exposing Kamala Harris's pot-smoking hypocrisy while playing the preening prosecutor for the cameras, which pretty well finished her off when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard brought it up in a Democratic debate. He also made Hillary Clinton look like pandering phony by drawing out her preposterous claim to carrying hot sauce in her bag.

He's a lefty, all right, but he's the beating heart of what's mainstream "black," given his huge audience and 2.1 million Twitter followers. Politicians suck up to him in a bid to win black votes and inevitably get exposed as phonies. But even Biden didn't seem to understand that much. He not only made that disgusting threat to blacks to vote for him or lose their identity, but also snubbed appearing on Charlamagne's program for a long, long time, according to this unexpectedly good account in the New York Times, describing what an ass Biden was:

A few months after former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. entered the 2020 race for president, the executive producer of the popular nationally syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club" said that he and the hosts were in discussions with the Biden campaign about an appearance. As summer wound down, it became apparent to the show's three hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, that Mr. Biden would not be joining them. "They offered to have a black surrogate on the show," Charlamagne said in an interview earlier this year. But the candidate's unwillingness to appear on the show made Charlamagne feel uneasy, he said. It seemed to him that speaking directly to black voters wasn't a priority for Mr. Biden, especially since nearly every other Democratic candidate had been a guest by the time Mr. Biden entered the race last year.

That sounds like an old white guy who's positively frightened to be around blacks. He's not easy with black people; they're not his neighbors out in the world of his lakeside mansions. And yes, there's that "take for granted" factor, too. His mistaken view was that black people will vote for him no matter what, so why waste time making the case for votes through Charlamagne? Hadn't he turned it around for himself by winning the endorsement of black civil rights icon Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina just ahead of Super Tuesday? That endorsement was enough to set off a chain reaction of endorsements that led to nearly all of Biden's Democratic rivals packing up and going home. Why bother with Charlamagne when he had the old pol Clyburn in his tree?

Yet the numbers weren't there for him, and he did in fact end up going on Charlamagne's show to turn that around and here he is, turning off black voters. Seems that Clyburn was more of a swamp endorsement than a black endorsement, the two of them have been congressional cronies for decades. Going out and actually winning the black vote is truly a different matter, leading to his Come to Charlamagne moment.

American Spectator has the scary numbers:

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that 81 percent of African-Americans support Biden. If that seems high, remember that Clinton won 88 percent of the black vote in 2016 and lost the election. African-American turnout was also down in 2016. In other words, Biden must turn out more black voters than did Hillary and win a larger percentage of their votes. Biden can't win with 81 percent of a tepid African-American turnout and his campaign knows it.

Back when Barack Obama ran for president, black turnout was in the 90%-plus range. Easy to do with when the alternative was the sanctimonious Mitt Romney or the crotchety John McCain. When Hillary Clinton ran for president, the black turnout for her fell to 88%, and as noted, she lost the election. Winning the election, for a Democrat, according to most baseline estimates, requires at least an 85% black voter turnout. Does it make sense that Biden is going to get more black votes than Hillary Clinton? The old white dude who told black people they either voted for him or they couldn't be black?

Charlamagne isn't impressed, and as a lefty, he tiptoed around the real reason Joe is such a loser: President Trump's stellar record for black people, killing off black unemployment to near-zero numbers before the coronavirus, and enacting criminal justice reform, letting many high profile cases of black people thrown in jail for long sentences over minor crimes out of prison. There've also been some stunning praise of Trump from black people - not just black conservatives - but mainstream and Democratic black people, such as the young Michigan state legislator who praised Trump for suggesting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment which saved her life, and the praise of Kanye West, who called Trump his 'dragon brother.'

Toxic, toxic, toxic for Old Joe who just wants the swamp life to resume as normal, black voters his faithful enablers.

Charlamagne also warned Old Joe that putting Amy Klobuchar on the second slot of the ticket was going to be poison for his black vote turnout prospects. He's got to put a black woman in that spot - meaning the utterly dislikable phony Harris, the Mabus-like political lightweight Stacey Abrams, or the Obamagate scandal-linked Susan Rice. Maybe he can find someone else, but those are the ones on his plate, a dreadful prospect, given the candidates' high negatives in every direction, particularly with regard to independents..

When you've got Charlamagne warning that black voters are going to stay home as a result of taking black voters for granted, you know that Joe's got a problem. And not just Joe, but the entire Democratic apparatus which engineered Joe's place on the top slot because of his supposed comity with blacks. According to a lot of real black people, it's not there.

