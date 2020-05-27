MSNBC phony mask-shaming busted on live TV

If you love seeing progressive, phony propagandists devastatingly embarrassed, this video, less than a minute in length, is a moment to save and savor. And send to your friends who are cowering in fear of encountering a mask-free human being while outdoors in the sunshine, where coronavirus transmission is almost impossible unless French kissing somebody.

It happened during a live shot in which anchor Katy Tur was expressing shock ("Are the people out there just not worried, Cal?") that people were out and about on the streets without wearing (useless) face masks. Cal Perry, the street reporter in a black mask in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, a popular resort, did his stand-up routine that nobody was wearing a mask. Then the camera panned to focus on a maskless young man who was walking by (while taking an iPhone video of the TV crew and reporter) as Cal intoned, "Nobody is wearing them."

Big mistake. The passerby fired back, "Neither is your cameraman."

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC:



ANCHOR: "Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?"



REPORTER: "I haven't met anybody who is... you can see here, nobody's wearing them [masks]."



GUY ON STREET: "Including the Cameraman." pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

Poor Cal had no good retort. Throwing up his hands in surrender, he said "'Kay," and then the passerby went in for the kill: "Half your crew isn't wearing them."

Ms. Tur pretended it didn't happen and closed with the observation, "Striking images."

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.