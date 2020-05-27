Twitter throws down the gauntlet on Trump â€” and should get holy hell rained on them

Has Twitter finally jumped the shark?

Sure looks like it. The people running that company are now attempting to have the last word on their biggest customer, President Trump himself, who uses their platform, by posting icky Karen-like "fact-checks" below his tweets in a bid to censor his views. It's a first. According to the Washington Post:

Twitter on Tuesday slapped a fact-check label on President Trump's tweets for the first time, a response to long-standing criticism that the company is too hands-off when it comes to policing misinformation and falsehoods from world leaders. The move, which escalates tensions between Washington and Silicon Valley in an election year, was made in response to two Trump tweets over the past 24 hours. The tweets falsely claimed that mail-in ballots are fraudulent. Twitter's label says, "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," and redirects users to news articles about Trump's unsubstantiated claim.

The media, see, shall have the last word, according to Twitter. You, the reader of these tweets, are too stupid to decide for yourself. You need a mediator. You need those little disclaimers at the bottom every time you look at a Trump tweet. And Twitter, arming itself with biased mainstream media articles as "proof," will now make the conventional wisdom of its media allies the last word.

Here's the little leftist toad who's decided to make himself the parser of President Trump's thoughts from Fox News:

Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter's rules," like the one that led Twitter to slap a new "misleading" warning label on two of President Trump's tweets concerning mail-in balloting on Tuesday. However, Roth's own barrage of anti-Trump, politically charged tweets seemingly calls into question whether he should be creating guidelines for the president and other Twitter users, especially when Twitter is under fire for its alleged left-wing bias. Commentators have argued that Trump's tweets on the risks of mail-in voting were not misleading, and the president accused Twitter of seeking to "interfere" in the upcoming election under the guise of a supposedly neutral "fact-checking" policy. Roth has previously referred to Trump and his team as "ACTUAL NAZIS," mocked Trump supporters by saying that "we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason," and called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a "personality-free bag of farts." (Last August, Twitter suspended McConnell's Twitter account, prompting the GOP to threaten to cut off advertising on the site until Twitter relented.)

That's a dog-rabid leftist. Here's a screenshot from Instapundit, which has the goods on him:

What a charmer. What a model of probity.

What a maggot.

Just the guy to evenhandedly moderate the president of the United States.

It's a disgusting spectacle, indeed, even if what Trump were saying wasn't true. It's doubly so because what President Trump says is true. On the same day Yoel and his minions censored Trump with their little last-word bolus at the bottom of his tweet on mail-in vote fraud, a U.S. postal employee was busted for...mail-in vote fraud. Vote fraud by leftist Postal Service employees, it turns out, is perfectly real.

Yet they silenced Trump, who spoke the truth — just as he spoke the truth about his much-derided tweet about his "wires tapped." Rest assured: if they can do this to him, you know what they'll do to you.

As David Horowitz has said: Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.

It's time to end this charade right now. Trump should move his humongous account to rival Gab as suggested by Instapundit (you can bet the followers will follow) and we can see what that does to Twitter's importance as a platform. And more critical still, Congress must take Twitter at its word — declaring it with force of law as an edited platform, therefore responsible for every single last word that gets published on its site. Every child-molester, every terrorist, every stalker, and every spray-shooter with a Twitter handle will now be the responsibility of Twitter to stop before he starts, same as a newspaper. Twitter, of course, should now be sueable.

Marco Rubio fired the opening salvo in this Twitter arrogance war, calling for changing the regulatory regime of this leftist hellhole from open platform to edited publication.

The law still protects social media companies like @Twitter because they are considered forums not publishers.



But if they have now decided to exercise an editorial role like a publisher then they should no longer be shielded from liability & treated as publishers under the law. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2020

I hope he's serious, because Congress has been talking about this for a long time, without action.

After all, if Twiter is going to edit — as well as censor — it's time to force them to be what they are.

Image credit: PxFuel public domain.