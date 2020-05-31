Isn't it about time Target got rid of Chrissie Teigen?

Chrissie Teigen, as Andrea Widburg noted here, is joining the growing celebrity cavalcade of woke leftists vowing to bail out "protestors." She pledged $200,000 to get the looters out of jail, the better to Get Trump, upping her pledge when people on Twitter protested.

It was bizarre stuff, given that she's already made millions from her shelf space selling her own brand of cookware for Target.

Wasn't Target ... one of the first business to have been trashed utterly by the violent, thieving looters? Hasn't Target been forced to shut 24 stores in Minnesota alone due to looting?

The footage from the south Minneapolis looting of Target, on the first night of the riots, was utterly appalling. And the destruction from the first night sent the message to all the dirtballs out here that looting was profitable and blue-city authorities would be doing nothing. After that, they hit Target again.

Here's Oakland, last night, another Target hit by Teigen's finest:

Yet here we have Chrissie, vowing to bail out these very lowlife who perpetrated the problem, too bad about Target and all its lost jobs, as well as availability to people of all income levels including the poor.

Teigen is a pretty disgusting creature to start with, having a really offensive toilet-mouth vocabulary, but she's popular on television. She's gotten into altercations with President Trump, who apparently thinks she is just as disgusting as we do.

Target, a woke corporation of liberals, has nevertheless continued to succor her with her own cookware line for sale on its shelves and here she goes to thank them for it and all the millions it's brought her by offering to bail out the very looters who trashed the Target stores.

The Target annual report should show quite a few of these trashings, probably not just these two, given what is going on now.

Does Target have any self-respect at all? Here's the face of incentivization of looters, and they continue to employ her? Would they continue to employ a cashier who stole from the till, or a backroom-jobber who slipped bales of blue jeans out the warehouse door? How big was the destruction at Target now that the looters have gotten their encouragement from Chrissie? Do normal people encourage the looting of the establishments that pay them?

It reminds me of a statement I heard from an old Irish-American reporter from my newspaper days who was a liberal in a largely conservative establishment. He got asked by leftists if he would be a source for their dishonest expose of the company. He told them hell no, saltily explaining: "You don't sh** where you eat. I get my paycheck from this company, right? So that's where I eat. I don't sh** where I eat." Chrissie Teigen, by that logic, sh**s where she eats.

If Target doesn't confront this enemy within who's effectively encouraging the looting of Target establishments, it's time for the shareholders to step in. How does succoring this person help their bottom line? Target employs celebrities who encourage looting? What a picture.

Yes, Target's leadership is a woke bunch and undoubtedly they are afraid of her because she is married to a popular black Hollywood leftist. They must be trembling at the inevitable yellings of racism to follow getting rid of her. But they're going to have to choose between having stores and being woke at this point. Is Teigen worth this? Their stores are being targeted and burned. They ought to draw a line at burnt stores.

They need to get rid of this viper in their bosom right away, as unfit a representative for the company. The more they employ her, the worse she gets. She's a hazard to Target's stores, a hazard to the company's bottom line, a very bad look for the company to be associated with now, an increasingly repulsive vehicle for public disgust.

Image credit: YouTube screen shot