Drive-through voting would reduce cheating

According to Democrats, everyone will now need to vote by mail this Fall. They argue that traditional voting -- standing in lines at libraries and schools -- will cause a contagious outbreak or at least force voters to choose between democracy and health. So how will the coronavirus crisis affect national elections this November 3?

There is an interesting solution: Drive-through voting. Even Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) supported this within her plan under her name “curbside voting.” It works for banking.

A drive-through area could be set up in a parking lot or along the side of vacant buildings. Libraries and schools could be spared exposure. One table with a hard awning covering above could be set up to take photo ID from cars and give a ballot to those who are on the voter registration list. The driver would then drive forward and fill out their ballot and then drive forward to another station to hand in their vote. Plexiglass walls next to each station in the parking lot or in the windows of a building with a drawer or flip shelf might protect the election staff.

Voters would probably sign an individual covering receipt -- separated from their ballot to keep how they voted secret -- instead of the current practice of voters signing in on the master registration book inside a voting precinct.

Harris recently introduced in the Senate the VoteSafe Act of 2020 on April 16, 2020. Most of Harris’ comments and proposals are left-wing identity politics about the virus affecting minorities most. But also Harris proposes a new Section 298 to the “Help America Vote Act of 2002 (52 U.S.C. 21001 et seq.)” (emphasis added) --

‘‘(5) CURBSIDE VOTING. -- The implementation and promotion of curbside voting to allow individuals to pick up ballots, complete them, and return them to a poll worker from their vehicles.”

So Democrats would have difficulty opposing this, Kamala Harris being one of the most logical choices to run for vice-president with Joe Biden, according to campaign strategists.

The safety of drive-through voting won’t help everyone. Not everyone has a car. But it can reduce the need for universal mail-in voting. President Trump has repeatedly opposed efforts to convert U.S. elections into all-absentee ballots:

Donald J. Trump âœ”@realDonaldTrump The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam! 161K 10:08 AM - May 24, 2020

Democrats controlling the U.S. House of Representatives passed another $3 trillion relief bill on May 16 to help the country from the economic shutdown. The jaw-dropping amount of funds is still probably not enough to heal the economic damage of shutting down the country. Democrats earmarked much of that money for state and local governments and another round of $1200 stimulus checks.

But the massive aid package includes $3.6 billion for voting by mail. Nancy Pelosi explained: “’We’re now calling it ‘Voting at Home.’” Id. Also: “Pelosi said the proposal would allow for the implementation of same-day voter registration and the distribution of absentee ballots for all voters.”

But if large numbers of voters can cast drive-through ballots in lieu of traditional precincts, it will take a lot of pressure off.