Even as Biden reveals how toxic government is, blacks want more

Charlamagne tha God is the young, popular radio host to whom Joe Biden spoke those fatal words: “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” In an interview on Monday with Joy Reid, Charlamagne explained that Biden’s subsequent apology was irrelevant. What matters is blacks still need more and better attention from the government.

Progressive blacks, who blame institutional racism (i.e., the government) for all wrongs and now demand that the government right those wrongs, are the same as the woman who, after her spouse brutally beats her, demands that he fix her. That’s not how things work.

.@cthagod: It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats, and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/jsYWRI2smw — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) May 24, 2020

Charlamagne believes that the black community wants “economic justice” to offset “wealth inequality in America.” Blacks, he says, want a black female running mate “that’s actually going to get into office and care that black people benefit from her presence there.” They also expect Biden to put a black woman on the Supreme Court. However, unless the Democrats come up with a “black agenda” that sees them “make some real policy commitments to black people,” Charlamagne’s not interested.

Charlamagne understands that there’s a problem with “the fact that blacks are overrepresented in America when it comes to welfare, poverty, unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction, crime, coronavirus.” He believes, though, that the sole cause is “systemic racism” that works “to marginalize black people.” Ultimately, he wants “Democrats to show up for black voters” – that is, to enact black-centric policies.

Modern blacks blame America for all their ills. This is not a statement about whether that blame has merit, in whole or in part. It merely identifies an operating belief system. What’s peculiar is that, having determined that the government is toxic, blacks turn to the government and say, “Now fix the problems you caused.”

Writing in 1862, former slave Frederick Douglass, had a different idea about how America could fix the terrible wrongs done to American blacks. In an essay entitled “What Shall Be Done with the Slaves If Emancipated?” Douglass offered this remedy:

Our answer is, do nothing with them; mind your business, and let them mind theirs. Your doing with them is their greatest misfortune. They have been undone by your doings, and all they now ask, and really have need of at your hands, is just to let them alone. They suffer by ever interference, and succeed best by being let alone. [snip] As colored men, we only ask to be allowed to do with ourselves, subject only to the same great laws for the welfare of human society which apply to other men, Jews, Gentiles, Barbarian, Sythian. Let us stand upon our own legs, work with our own hands, and eat bread in the sweat of our own brows.

In America, there is a path to economic advancement that is available to everyone: Education, marriage, work, and children, in that order. That’s your economic justice in a nutshell.

It was government largesse, combined with Democrat racism, that destroyed blacks’ pathway to advancement. Recently, it was Trump’s stepping away from government control over the marketplace that gave blacks their best employment and economic opportunities ever – and certainly since the welfare state began.

In the 1960s, President Johnson promised to “do something” for blacks by giving them welfare to compensate for slavery and Jim Crow. He effectively destroyed black families:

In 1989 Erol Ricketts, a researcher with the Rockefeller Foundation, found that between 1890 and 1950, blacks had higher marriage rates than whites, according to the U.S. Census. [snip] Ricketts observes that between 1960 and 1985, female-headed families grew from 20.6 to 43.7 percent of all black families, compared to growth from 8.4 to 12 percent for white families. [snip] The black family, then, was delivered a devastating two-part blow during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. While black urbanization was on the rise, black men were being kept out of the jobs that could financially sustain families coupled with a greater call for more and more welfare programs to provide “assistance” to black women with dependent children. These programs, as we know, made matters worse and destroyed the potential for black urban families to flourish. What followed were generational cycles of dependence.

When welfare was combined with the way Democrat-run labor unions systematically excluded black men, black men not only became unnecessary, they were a financial liability for single mothers. A married couple, after all, got less welfare. Rational economic thinking drove single motherhood.

Getting blacks away from the government, while at the same time having black communities commit themselves to education, marriage, work, and children, in that order, will give blacks the economic justice they crave.

Charlamagne tha God needs to stop looking to the government for help; it’s the abuser, not the fixer. The solution to black ills lies within the black community.