Dems re-branding their plan to steal the election

Apparently "voting by mail" is not working well for Democrats in their focus group testing, as they push for changes that will make stealing the 2020 election easier. Pretty much everyone has received mail destined for other people, so using the United States Postal Service as the brand name hinge for the scheme doesn't test well. There are too many associations with long lines, mistakes, delays, and the sort of results that come from a gigantic unionized federal bureaucracy.

Appearing last night in the safe environment of MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell show, where no uncomfortable questions would ever be raised, Nancy Pelosi rolled out the re-branding. From now on, it will be called "voting at home." The entire three-and-a-half minute segment, with other verbal legerdemain, is below:

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Home sweet home.

There’s no place like home.

Home for holidays — so why not Election Day?

It's all about feelings. For people who feel, not think.



