In a viral video, a supermarket mob rampages against a woman

On Monday morning, people woke up to a video on Twitter showing masked customers in a Staten Island grocery store screaming obscenities at a woman without a mask and shouting at her to “get out.” It’s an alarming video because it shows how quickly people can be turned into human weapons when fear powers them.

McAuley Holmes, who identifies himself as someone whose viewpoint comes from the left, found the video on Reddit and posted it on Twitter Sunday night as a curiosity. By Monday morning, because it had gone viral, he was asking, “Should people engage in this type of social pressure to enforce mask-wearing or social distancing as a community?”

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

For those of us fortunate enough to live in places without Andrew Cuomo and Bill DeBlasio, the dynamic duo that gave New York one of the worst mortality rates in the world, it’s hard to understand the panic those people are feeling. However, on Staten Island alone, almost 950 people have died from the China virus.

Nevertheless, to the extent that the mob members are wearing masks, and believe in a mask’s efficacy, their visceral fear seems unwarranted. They, after all, are safe. It’s the unmasked woman who is at risk should any viral particles be floating in the air.

Showing again the political divide in America, the people who were pleased that mask-wearing is becoming a socially-enforced norm pretty obviously came from the left:

Cool. Finally. Cuz at this point, a maskless person in an indoor place is like a shooter pointing his gun at me. — 🌊My safety over your "freedom"🌊 (@Tm65560550) May 25, 2020

It is clinical insanity. 100,000 people in the US have died from a deadly virus and the number keeps going up. All it takes to save lives is wearing a mask and keeping your distance. To be so self-centered that you can't comply with 2 easy requirements is absolutely clinical. — ColonelClutterbuck (@CnlClutterbuck) May 25, 2020

Finally. The anti-maskers have been bullies & spreaders of the virus. Those of us wearing masks should not put up with them. They are wrong — JaguarPower (@power_jaguar) May 25, 2020

Good for them. I’m thankful that in Colorado, mask wearing is required in grocery stores. Employees are stationed by the single entry, to both count customers coming in (there is a max amount allowed) and to refuse entry if no mask. — Renée the liberal hack 🇺🇸 (@ReneeReneecerny) May 25, 2020

Good to see. Should happen more often. It's not a matter of civil rights, oppression, or the constitution, it's a matter of public safety. The more people dismiss these guidelines, the longer this gets, and the more that those of us that are following the rules have to suffer. — Felix Vasquez 🇵🇷 (@FVasquezJr) May 25, 2020

Given conservatives’ general resistance to masks, there was the usual “Trump and his followers are racist KKK supporters,” never mind that the KKK was the military arm of the Democrat Party:

There was also an ironic surge of support for private businesses making decisions about what they will and will not accept. As the example below shows, the same people arguing for private enterprise freedom regarding masks are the ones who believe the government should force Christians to bake gay wedding cakes. Thus, OG Sharpton supports letting stores force customers to wear masks:

You're not. The stores are also American and are not forced to accept customers in their doors that don't follow their rules. Private businesses don't have to cater to everyone. UNDERSTAND? — OG Sharpton (@AlSharptonXXXXL) May 25, 2020

A few years ago, though, OG Sharpton opposed a business owner refusing to make a cake:

Conservative commentators, however, felt that a screaming mob chasing someone out of a store is both un-American and irrational:

We are headed towards Nazi, Germany! I just went shopping at pavilions without a mask. I’m over this BS! — Shiva Bagheri (@shivasdancefit) May 25, 2020

This mess has revealed a LOT of people’s inner Karen. — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) May 25, 2020

A person should stay home if they’re so terrified of running into a person without a mask. Makes no sense to have these types of reactions. We’ve lost all common sense and the ability to think — Doug IV (@RichardHair20) May 26, 2020

One person thought that leftists, who support the mob’s “wear the ask just in case” mentality, could learn a lesson from this video:

At my local Walmart, in a region that the China virus affected only lightly, the store sets a limit on the number of people allowed inside but does not enforce masks. Employees technically have masks on, but many have pulled them down so they cover only their mouths or they’ve pulled them off entirely.

About 50% of the customers at my Walmart are black. A month ago, when it emerged that blacks were succumbing more frequently to the virus, probably 50% of those black customers showed up in masks. Around 30% of white customers wore masks.

However, when I was in Walmart a few days ago, only 20% or so of the customers, whether black or white, were wearing masks. Outside of the New York charnel house, people are finding it impossible to maintain a steady diet of fear and hysteria. They’re disinfecting their shopping cart handles, washing their hands well, and going around life as usual – without any spike in cases. My county does not even bother to list cases anymore on its webpage.

As for what I think, all I can say is that mobs terrify me. They are the mindless rage of frightened or angry people, and they will always do more harm than good.