You've come a long way, Baltimore

In the 1970s, I lived in Baltimore with my parents, went to the university there, and got my first "shirt and tie" job at a bank. And I got to see my first World Series game in 1979.

Furthermore, they started a lot of the downtown and Inner Harbor developments that turned that city around.

Baltimore has changed a lot since. I still love to eat the crab cakes, but the city has a few problems.

This is from a local report:

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young urged residents to put down their guns and heed orders to stay home after multiple people were shot Tuesday night amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Young said hospital beds are needed to treat positive COVID-19 patients and not for senseless violence. Seven people were shot Tuesday night in the Madison Park neighborhood, as Baltimore reported its fifth positive coronavirus case Wednesday. "I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently," Young said. "We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime."

Wow. Is this what Baltimore has come to?

I wonder when other blue city mayors will say the same thing? Chicago?

I appreciate that the mayor finds the current level of violence unacceptable. It's a start and an improvement from Marilyn Mosby, state's attorney for Baltimore City, pandering to crowds yelling for justice back in 2015. What a disgrace that was!

My guess is that Mayor Young knows what the problem is. Baltimore's politicians stabbed the police officers in the back and now have to call on people to stop shooting each other.

