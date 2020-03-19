The Wuhan Virus - What if Hillary had won in 2016?

If Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, we would not know about the enormously complex attempted coup she undertook, with a vast cast of characters, to defeat Donald Trump as a candidate and then unseat him once he was elected president. Only because she lost, do we now know a great deal about all that.

We know Hillary commissioned and paid for the vaunted “dossier,” that she hired Fusion GPS to deliver opposition research that would take candidate Trump out of the running. We know that bad actors in the FBI (James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Pete Strzok, et. al.), at the DOJ (Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, Bruce Ohr, et. al.), at the CIA (John Brennan) and James Clapper at the DNI all coordinated with each other to destroy Trump by wholly fraudulent means. Thanks to the wisdom of the voters, we now know all about their crimes against this country. Numerous books have been published by intrepid actual journalists that have laid out what happened in tremendous detail. Hopefully when AG Bill Barr and prosecutor John Durham release their report, we will be privy to all the details of the whole sordid story of the most venal political scandal in American history. One thing is clear: There are a slew of people who need to be indicted for their crimes, beginning with Hillary Clinton and her team of political assassins. But had she been elected, we would know none of what these operatives at the highest levels of our government had set out to do because they feared an outsider in their oh-so-exclusive club of unscrupulous, self-appointed elites.

If HRC had won the election we would still to this day be the handmaiden of China for she would never have challenged them as President Trump has. They would still be stealing from us, plotting against us, taking advantage of us as they have for decades. They would not be paying the tariffs Trump has imposed upon them. We would have unrestricted illegal immigration on our southern border and the unemployment of blacks, Latinos and women would not be at the lowest levels in history. We would be continuing to allow Iran to weaponize their nuclear program with assistance from Russia and China. We would not be energy independent as a President Clinton would have shuttered all coal mines, blocked any and all pipelines, and put a stop to fracking, all the things Joe Biden has dutifully promised to do if elected. In short, Clinton would be sitting pretty with all her thug pals but the rest of us would be chopped liver by now. Her crowd cares about power, not people; about their own wealth, not the working families who make the nation run. She would have put millions of people out of work by now and happily rationalized the job losses as necessary to abate climate change. And who knows what pandemonium she might have incited in Syria and Afghanistan? She is the warmonger; Trump is the pacifist.

And now there is this Wuhan virus. Like all flu viruses, it is deadly for some, the oldest among us with other exacerbating medical conditions, far less fatal than some types of flu but more easily transmitted; most who get it will survive. If HRC were president, chances are our media would barely mention it but for the deaths in the rest of the world since the deaths here have been far, far less than any typical flu season. That could change but Trump on Jan. 31 banned planes from China landing here; he bought some time to get up to speed, to assemble a team of experts that are managing this crisis very well. As everyone surely knows by now, when the H1N1 flu struck in 2009, Obama ignored it for six months, until a thousand Americans had died and 300k were hospitalized. In the end, eighteen thousand Americans died! There was no panic, no hoarding, no quarantine, no banning restaurants from serving customers, etc. There was certainly no blaming Obama for not paying attention to what was a very lethal flu epidemic. If HRC were president today, the media would not be blaming her for its spread nor would they be fanning the flames of panic. They would be giving her credit for the fact that there are so few deaths here in comparison to other nations. They would be protecting her and finding ways to blame Republicans for the deaths across the globe. Consider how they rallied to deflect from her any blame, which she surely deserved, for the conflagration in Benghazi. If she were the president at this moment in time, there would be no mass hysteria, no attempt by the left to destroy a thriving economy and attempt to bring about a recession. But if she had been elected, we would not have a thriving economy. We would be chugging along with virtually no growth and high unemployment as we did under Obama.

There is a market for alternative fiction. That is why Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was such a hit film; it provided an alternative ending to a true event that was a satisfying bit of fiction. But imagining an alternative ending to the 2016 election, if HRC’s scheme to destroy Donald Trump had succeeded, this country would continue to be in decline and Clinton Inc. would be “managing” the said decline like Obama so happily claimed to do. Obama meant to and did seek to bring America down a few pegs; he dislikes this country and could not stop apologizing for our prosperity. Hillary just wanted to run it in order to get richer and richer.

Both of them and the so-superior in-crowd to which they belong loathe the rest of us. We are like gnats on a piece of fruit to them. President Trump, wealthy before he ran, and having no need to use his office for personal gain, hasn’t. He donates his salary and his businesses are all in a blind trust. He clearly loves the country and has revitalized it in countless ways. That is why they hate him so. He has achieved what they have promised for decades but never really tried to accomplish. What Trump has done for American blacks and Hispanics is extraordinary which is why Blexit is a real thing, thanks to the glorious Candace Owens. So is Brandon Straka’s WalkAway (from the Democrat Party) movement. The numbers of young people fed up with the Democratic Party is growing exponentially for good reasons. For example, when Obama took over the student loan program, it gave the colleges free rein to hike tuitions which they did. And those loans? Impervious to bankruptcy. It’s a despicable scam, perpetrated by Obama on all college-bound young people but Obama’s pals are getting very rich from that takeover. Do they care that they are saddling young people with a lifetime of debt? Not one bit. Hillary would have ramped it up to enrich her friends.

The national frenzy over this virus, another in a centuries-long line of nasty bugs, should not be happening but it is. The left is positively exuberant that another agent of attack they can use to besiege the president has been dropped in their laps. They’ve grabbed the ball and are running with it to the point of sheer idiocy. Each press conference is plagued by questions about the politically correct language with which to name the disease! Do these not-journalists realize how ridiculous they sound to the rest of us? No, they do not. They think they are the left’s gifted agents of destruction but they are most certainly insuring President Trump’s re-election. That is the upside of this black swan event. The media have so shamed themselves that the whole nation is waking up to their duplicity. Having watched the Democrat campaign devolve to a choice between the sadly mentally-challenged Biden and communist Sanders, it is dawning on all of America except the radical regressives and never-Trumpers that we are blessed to have President Trump in the White House at this moment in time. He is the right man for this nation right now. He is our Winston Churchill; HRC would have been our Neville Chamberlain. A moment of conjuring what Clinton would have subjected this country to is enough to make most of us eternally grateful for the good sense of those American voters who elected Donald Trump.

Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0