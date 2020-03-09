Will we hear from Hillary in Milwaukee?

What if the Biden candidacy collapses after one too many gaffes and stumbles? What if Sanders does not have the delegates to win in the first ballot either?

What if the Democratic superdelegates start looking for a candidate to nominate?

It sounds like the mother of all conventions.

I like Michael Goodwin's take on this:

Count me as skeptical. Instead of a smooth ride, it’s more likely that the Dems’ desperate search for a Trump slayer will hit more turbulence and an alternative to Biden still could be necessary. Guess what -- one just happens to be waiting in the wings, hoping for an invitation. Before you laugh at the prospect of a Hillary Clinton comeback, consider the too-weird twists and turns of Biden’s campaign.

Goodwin is right about something else.

I have no doubt that Hillary would love to answer a phone call from the convention checking on her availability to run against President Trump again.

So maybe this is only getting interesting. Maybe Clinton will get a third try?

Of course, the superdelegates may find that the Sanderistas will not put up with giving the nomination to a candidate who did not campaign for it.

One way or another, it looks like the convention could turn into a circus.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.