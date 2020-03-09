A viral thread shows how the media have politically weaponized coronavirus

The media have been relentless in their efforts to magnify and politicize the Wuhan Virus (aka Covid-19 or coronavirus) to harm Trump politically. When Trump almost immediately canceled flights coming in from infected areas of China, they called him racist. When the virus managed to enter America’s shores, they instantly called him ineffective. When Trump pointed out that the media’s attack on his handling of the virus was so dishonest as to amount to yet another anti-Trump hoax, they accused him of calling the virus itself a hoax.

The above statements about the media’s relentless bias and dishonesty isn’t mere opinion. It’s provable – and that’s exactly what Yossi Gestetner did in a series of now-viral tweets tracking the media’s non-stop attacks against Trump since the moment the virus appeared on the scene:

THREAD: Fri Jan 31, 2020, a few weeks before #Coronavirus has officially spread to other countries (which led to the bad stock market week Feb 24-Feb 28), the Trump Admin announced travel restrictions on China. Here is some of the reporting it generated. Take Politico of 2/4/20. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

"The Trump admin's quarantine and travel ban in response to the Wuhan coronavirus could UNDERCUT international efforts to fight the outbreak by antagonizing Chinese leaders, as well as stigmatizing people of Asian descent, according to public health experts and lawmakers." — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

"WHO chief @DrTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday (Feb 4, 2020) that widespread travel bans and restrictions weren’t needed to stop the outbreak and could 'have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.'" - https://t.co/DsCae2zVgL pic.twitter.com/eTKsKYtpDb — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Sun Feb 2, the Trump Admin ordered U.S. travelers to China’s Hubei province to be held in a mandatory quarantine for two weeks, the anti-Trump article by @AliceOllstein at Politico quoted "healths experts" who said this will make it worse because people will hide their symptoms. pic.twitter.com/wABifxgJmQ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

lead item now on Politico is an article by @ddiamond headlined "Trump's mismanagement helped fuel coronavirus crisis." Sub:

"Current and former administration officials blame the president for creating a no-bad-news atmosphere that stifled attempts to combat the outbreak." pic.twitter.com/NhbMomhBk3 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Interesting is that when the Admin announced measures 5 + weeks ago (which was weeks before the numbers came in from Italy etc), it was @ddiamond who wrote an article which showed that many arms of the US Gov are fully invovled from CDC to State and DHS. https://t.co/1d0ThPNM27 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Politico's Dan Dimond tweets now that Trump's "initial coronavirus moves [late Jan] were widely hailed as strong an appropriate response." Um no. Diamond's 1/31/20 article did not praise; it merely gave facts and days later Politico's narrative was that Trump is overreacting. pic.twitter.com/BjJzqqzRHz — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Politico's narrative in early Feb didn't just attack the Trump Admin's steps on Corona as being too much. The article kept blaming the moves as harming efforts to control the virus! One such claim came from @RepBera; the other came from WHO's top doctor! See the four attachments: pic.twitter.com/fP76RMg2SQ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

This constantly shifting factual narrative, which always pivots around Donald Trump being in the wrong, is not accidental. It is the purpose behind the coverage.

Look at the manic glee you see in Eddie Glaude’s and Nicolle Wallace’s face as they contemplate the fact that, with enough spin, they can turn coronavirus into Trump’s Hurricane Katrina (another natural disaster that a Republican president handled competently, only to see a hostile media use the event to try to destroy a presidency):

MSNBC’s @esglaude Jr. on the Coronavirus: “This may be Donald Trump’s Katrina.”@NicolleDWallace: "Let’s just lean into that for a minute … this has the makings, structurally, of the same kind of moment” pic.twitter.com/bNjTTpbmjl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2020

During his latest periscope, Scott Adams called the modern left a violent hate group:

He’s right. The leftists in the media hate Trump so much that they are willing to destroy America’s economy if it means they can prevent Trump’s reelection. That’s what hate groups do.