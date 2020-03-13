The silver lining in the Wuhan Virus

The Wuhan Virus is causing major disruptions in the U.S., from the stock market to the economy to social gatherings of all sorts. The virus itself is still not nearly up to the disease standards of the common flu or swine flu, even though the media hype of it has been off the charts. But that's not my point here. Rather, I see three upshots to this Wuhan epidemic in the U.S. There are probably more, but these three stand out in my mind.

1. Businesses now see that their precious supply chains and just-in-time inventory models are laden with risk. Also, the American public and even our brain-dead political class are now aware of the folly of being dependent on China for so much of our essential goods, especially prescription medicines and health care products. Both these factors will accelerate the relocation of U.S. businesses out of communist China. Even if a number of those factories don't come home to North America, it is still a good development as they will no longer be fueling China's economy and by extension the Chinese military. It will also drive companies to build in more flexibility and resilience in their supply chains.

2. In January, President Trump restricted people coming in from China. He was called this and that for that action, but now it can be seen that the president was both prudent and foresighted. That is what leadership looks like. Europe currently has a greater problem with the Wuhan Virus because it did not act in a similar fashion. The Democrats and media will never give Trump credit for this, but the average person sees it, thus discrediting both the media and Democrats even more. Plus it drives home the point once again that borders are vital to a nation's security and well-being.

3. And speaking of the Europeans, they are in high dudgeon because on Thursday night, President Trump announced that the United States will suspend travel from 26 European countries into the U.S. for the next 30 days starting Friday, March 13. Europe is complaining that it wasn't consulted on the travel ban ahead of time. But to consult with the Europeans would be to give them an opportunity to delay the ban when time is of the essence — or, even worse, to undermine it. After all, those people have proven to be of the same mindset as the Democrats: everything Orange Man does or proposes is bad and must be resisted. By instituting the European travel ban, Trump was looking after American interests, which is what he was elected to do. The Europeans are getting another lesson that they don't dictate American policy.