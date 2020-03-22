The 'if you don't need it' campaign

Most working-class people in America expect to receive a federal check for some amount between $1,000 and $2,000 to help mitigate the disruption of our economy by the coronavirus. Have you thought about what you would do with that money? Here is an idea:

The American people have always been extremely generous. Now they could make history by redistributing a federal handout.

What if every federal check was accompanied by the following notice?

"If you don't need this check, sign it over to someone who does: a family in your neighborhood, a local business, your church or social service organization."

Then follow this up with a massive Face Book campaign to share this message. No one knows better where money is needed than people in the local community.

In addition to providing real relief, this campaign would give every American an opportunity to think about how best this money could be spent and, if they can afford to do so, participate in our economic recovery by funding the people and enterprises they value most.

Carol Frenier is a small business–owner and Orange County GOP chair in Chelsea, Vt.