The Democrats have stopped laughing

Given the volatilities of the stock market, the pandemic assailing every one of us, and the subsequent closure for safety of much of what our society has forever been offering us, are the ‘loyal opposition’ dancing in a late-night circle, thanking the election gods?

No, I think they are making daily fools of themselves.

Bernie Sanders beats the same tired and inchoate drum, grousing at the pharma companies desperately trying to rescue us with healing vaccines and drugs to cure us. Joe Biden plagiarizes the plans of the President and claims credit while excoriating President Trump, from whom he’s just purloined his entire program to quell the urgent health risks all about. Democrats may dislike the current President, but they are, in the end, not utterly self-destructive. They can now see from the flesh-induced perspective that their leadership has severely misled them on the basis of nothing beyond power retention.

No, the Democrat leadership -- as distinct from the millions of party loyalists who are not radical nor ultra-left, and the independents, cannot help but see the bankruptcy of the campaign sloganeering and relentless carping at President Trump, who has been minding the store while the opposition has tried stratagem after stratagem to torpedo the administration with hoaxes, false information, impetuous impeachments based on flimsy and imagined sins never far from the media acolytes trailing after the dislike-Trump bandwagons.

We see Trump, on the other extreme, conferring with top researchers, doctors, and scientists, and the world on edge listening. The Democrats are found to have been deeply partisan and wrong on the Wall, border security, and whatever other platform they have been selfishly pushing.

Fancy baloney about climate won't wash when we are worried now about the existential perditions they have tried to engineer. Their platforms come down to extinguishing the advances of our day to relinquish oil, fossil fuels that have elevated our populations to ever higher standards of comfort, and cultural standbys distinguishing us from the Papua New Guineans.

The market’s fall and rise is a concomitant of the coronaviral mess in general, but overall, the tide will be changing to support for the man helming this most herculean effort. They may not love him, but he will emerge as a mandatory guide with decision-making elan sadly absent in the opposition thus far.

We are experiencing a paradigm shift, and partisanship offers little of substance to hang a sane hat on. I see retribution by Fate's digits for the false pathways advocated by these thus-far heedless pushers of the misdirection of the ages.

We do not see an ocean of laughing Democrat top tiers. Best they can hope for is an occasion or two to offer their suggestions, moderated by a grounded sense of the possible and probable. If they come up with sane alternatives in four years or so, they will have a chance, once again, perhaps, to plead their cause without a massive rejection by sensible voters.