Delusional Bernie Sanders thinks he's in charge of dealing with a global crisis

Responsible for climate change's global warming with his hot-air theorizing while others work, the pompous, delusional Senator Bernie Sanders (ostensibly representing Vermont as an independent but running to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States) must also believe he is premier of China. Or confuses losing a series of primary elections with winning the election for U.S. president. Or...

When asked by CNN reporter Manu Raju "about his timeframe for making a

decision" about continuing his quest for the Democratic presidential nomination after his disastrous showing in Tuesday's elections, Sanders exploded:

Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: "I'm dealing with a f------ global crisis. You know, we're dealing with."

Startled by his response, Raju continued tweeting sympathetically:

I noted he's running for president, and he said: "Well right now, right now I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"

He alone is doing all that — preventing an "economic meltdown" and seeing "that people don't die" — so that is why he is so "busy for today" that he is unable to answer a simple question. Hmmm.

The blowup occurred about half way through a five-minute gaggle where Sanders talked about the "unprecedented crisis of our lifetime," calling for a range of measures that the U.S. government should take in the midst of the economic crisis.

Sanders seems unaware that the real president, Donald J. Trump (R), and other members of Congress, of which he is part, are doing just that while he spouts hot air.

Raju continued:

Then @LisaMascaro asked what he's saying to his supporters, and he sidestepped the question, noting he's sent out a statement. Then, I asked about his timeframe -- and he was furious Afterwards, he mellowed out and answered questions about the crisis for about two more minutes.

Uh, Bernie, let me break it to you: we're all dealing with it in our own way. But you're in the United States, not China, and the president of the United States — as mentioned, Donald J. Trump (R) — and most members of Congress are doing a fine job of "dealing with" it for the United States.

But what has Sanders been "dealing with" for Vermont since he was first elected as the state's lone representative to Congress in 1991 and, later, since 2007, as senator? Not much, not effectively. For example, Sanders "[g]ot [his] bills out of committee the least often compared to Serving 10+ Years (tied with 1 other)[.]"

Following are a few more of his accomplishments in his 28-year congressional career.

This is not the background and experience of a person you want dealing with a global crisis — "f------ or not — or even the day-to-day multiple crises of all degrees of seriousness that confront a real president.

