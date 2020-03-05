President Trump continues his outreach to the African American community

Although it was black voters in South Carolina who probably saved Biden’s bacon by giving him a much-needed bounce, it might be black voters who give Trump help in retaining the White House. In 2016, Trump was able to win the White House with only 8% of the black vote. Although that meant 92% of blacks who voted went for Hillary, the problem was with the number of blacks who stayed home: Of the black voters who turned out for Obama in 2012, 7% stayed home for Hillary in 2016.

If Democrats are to have a prayer of retaking the White House, they’re going to need lots of black voters. Trump aims to deny them those votes. As reported here earlier, Trump is doing something Republicans should have been doing for years: making a direct play for black voters.

To his credit, Trump is not offering black voters more and more welfare. Instead, he’s making the pitch that, by improving the economy and enforcing border control laws, the lives of black Americans are improving dramatically. Trump is impressing upon them the fact that the scary things Democrats have been saying about him vis-à-vis African Americans are untrue.

Certainly Sen. Tim Scott (R.- S.C.) believes that Trump’s efforts will pay off:

.@SenatorTimScott to Neil: President Trump will see a 50% increase in his African American support, it will go from 8% in 2016 to a minimum of 12% in 2020 pic.twitter.com/a0eCJI70wo — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 20, 2020

On Wednesday night, Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s show to remind voters how his policies benefit black Americans, with special emphasis on the way in which he’s reversed Democrat policies (especially Biden’s and Obama’s) that locked blacks in prisons and kept them in economic ghettoes:

It’s probable that few Democrat-voting blacks pay attention to Sean Hannity. However, also on Wednesday, Trump got support from someone who is popular within the black community. Kim Kardashian gave a big shout-out to Trump for his decision to commute the sentences of three minority women:

President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women. I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter. Her case was highlighted in the First Step Act. pic.twitter.com/8iVyEeoMTT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Crystal case was highlighted in the First Step Act which banned the degrading and inhumane treatment of shackling female prisoners during childbirth. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense. pic.twitter.com/4dQHJikOjp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Wardens and staff alike spoke glowingly of the incredible contributions Judith made to the prison while incarcerated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Tynice Hall was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time non violent drug conspiracy. Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son. pic.twitter.com/Miu2JIiU6N — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Tynice rehabilitated herself and prepared for a future outside of prison by completing numerous classes and becoming certified in various trades. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Because Kim Kardashian matters, Van Jones, a socialist but a surprisingly honest man, retweeted what she had to say. This meant that another person popular in the black community gave a shout-out to Trump for actually making black lives matter, instead of just spouting platitudes about black lives:

TODAY @KimKardashian is helping formerly incarcerated women go from the jail house to the White House. Always blown away by @JessicaJackson, @EdyHaney & the @cut_50 & @REFORM crews. I hope @realDonaldTrump keeps granting clemencies & pardons to sisters like this. #FightDifferent https://t.co/6P02cCQMNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) March 4, 2020

The most pathetic (but, sadly, popular) response was a petty little stab at Obama’s border policies, which the tweeter attributed to Trump:

Love you Kim but we have zero respect for a man who imprisons thousands of children and forced them to sleep in cells. — Vernon Wes (@ProdigyofHim) March 4, 2020

Myriad responses set him straight (although they probably didn’t change his mind):

The important thing is that Kim retweeted this moment, giving it tremendous weight:

President @realDonaldTrump granted clemency to 3 moms—Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall!



Today, they met with the President in the Oval Office along with @AliceMarieFree and @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/9pGp71BUOF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2020

For well over 150 years, Democrats have sought to separate blacks from America, first as slaves, then as Jim Crow victims, and then as identity-politics victims. When Democrats control education, they teach blacks that America is a hateful, cruel place that snatched their ancestors from the paradise that was Wakanda . . . er, Africa.

American education would change profoundly if students could read Keith Richburg’s powerful and brilliant Out of American: A Black Man Confronts Africa. Having spent several years in Africa as the Washington Post’s African bureau chief, Richburg returned to America incredibly grateful for those unnamed ancestors who had suffered so horribly on the transatlantic passage and then again as slaves. Africa is a sad and deadly place.

Perhaps President Trump will be the man who, at long last, brings American blacks home to their real country: America.