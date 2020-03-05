Chuck Schumerâ€™s abusive tantrum

Ambrose Bierce wrote, “Speak when you are angry and you will make the best speech you will ever regret.” Senator Charles Schumer certainly should be regretting his outburst yesterday when he threatened Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kanvanaugh by name to a rally of rabid pro-abortion protesters in front of the Court. The case before the SCOTUS is June Medical Services v. Russo. It is from Louisiana and challenges a state law that requires any abortion providers to have admitting privileges within thirty miles of their facility. Schumer screamed “I want to tell you Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

How’s that for calling out the crazies and giving them permission to do the justices great bodily harm? As if they have not suffered enough at the vicious schemes of the pro-abortion left. Kavanaugh’s family will likely never recover from what the Democrat harridans and goons on the Judiciary Committee did to them, and make no mistake, that was all about abortion.

Most of Left has been driven insane by President Trump’s election and his continuing successes. Schumer has descended into the abyss. He has lost any sense of good judgement and has been reduced to shouting out threats to Justices of the Supreme Court. For what? Votes. The left has used abortion rights to win votes and frighten women for forty-sevens years!

Chief Justice Roberts responded; “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.” After Steve Scalise was nearly killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter, one would think Schumer would know better than to incite violence. His words could not have been clearer. Of course, Schumer’s spinmeister, Todd Ruger, fired off a defensive tweet that reeked of guilty knowledge and accused Chief Justice Roberts of following “the right wing’s deliberate misrepresentation of what Sen. Schumer had said.” Ruger obviously thinks we are all stupid; Schumer’s words were unequivocal. He was threatening them, hoping he was intimidating them to decide the case his way.

These poor, graceless Democrats! They behave like errant children who got caught bullying (which is exactly what Schumer was doing) and claim you did not see or hear what you saw and heard. Schumer is a hateful weasel.

What Schumer did is beyond outrageous. Had a Republican done such a thing, the entire Left and the media would be shrieking for his or her removal from office. Schumer should be expelled from the Senate, but he won’t be. But he may be censured if Senator Josh Hawley’s planned motion of censure passes:

Now @chuckschumer is threatening Supreme Court Justices personally, to the point of implying their physical safety is endangered. Disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK https://t.co/4E67VWerVv — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 5, 2020

The rules are different for Democrats than they are for Republicans. Every Republican in Congress should be calling for Schumer’s exit from the Senate, but they won’t. If Schumer were in a courtroom and made such a threat, he would be disbarred. He clearly meant to affect the justices’ decision-making, but with the exception of Sotomayor and Kagan for whom social justice is their touchstone, the other justices do rely on the Constitution and are not likely to cave to Schumer’s threats.

But what of all the lunatics who may take Schumer’s words as a challenge? Schumer is an angry man with an ugly soul and karma will get him in the end. “The world is a looking glass. It gives back to every man what his face shows” (Thackery)

To be fair, Super Tuesday had to be difficult for the Democrats. They successfully slowed Sanders’s momentum, but pushed forward the poor, oblivious Joe Biden, who they all surely know is failing mentally and has no business running for the office of President. He brings to mind Woodrow Wilson who experienced several strokes (he had the first one at age 39) and had a massive one that left him incapacitated in office in October of 1919. True to form, his wife Edith blamed the Republicans in Congress for the stroke. She took over his duties, screened all documents and signed his name to them without consulting him or his aides.

Joe Biden has suffered two aneurysms in the 1980s that may have contributed to his current manifest decline. Jill Biden seems to be acutely aware of her husband’s confused state; after that anti-dairy protester stormed the stage during his victory speech Tuesday night, she went after the person then kept assuring Joe, “You’re ok, you’re ok.”

Joe seemed stunned. He is not a man in control of anything, nor will he be anytime in the future. Dr. Jill may want the presidency more than he does, a cruel and selfish goal given his conspicuous condition. Perhaps Schumer lost his cool knowing that he is not going to be the Senate Majority leader any time soon and that his party will be easily defeated in November. But even political frustration cannot excuse his vicious and perilous threats against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. There should be serious consequences but there won’t be. The swamp, despite Trump’s efforts to drain it, is still a swamp.