March 9, 2020

On International Women’s Day, whining Westerners and mad Muslims

By Andrea Widburg

International Women’s Day is an old communist holiday that got picked up in the West. It’s become a profoundly ironic holiday as well. In the West, where women have greater freedoms than at any other time in human history, many women “celebrate” the occasion by either moaning about their victimhood, bashing men, or flashing their breasts. Meanwhile, in the Muslim world, where no day is a “women’s day,” those women who try to take a stand are brutally attacked by the mob or by their own government – yet leftist women seem unconcerned by the way in which Islamic countries treat women.

Wikipedia has an excellent précis explaining the communist roots behind International Women’s Day (hyperlinks and footnotes omitted):

After the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day in New York City on February 28, 1909, German delegates Clara Zetkin, Käte Duncker and others proposed at the 1910 International Socialist Woman’s Conference that "a special Women's Day" be organized annually. After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was then predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted by the feminist movement in about 1967. The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1977.

Now that we’re stuck with the holiday, too many Western women use it as an annual occasion to whine about their non-existent oppression, to attack men, or to objectify themselves by baring their breasts.

Twitter itself led the anti-men parade:

For others, the Democrats’ primary problem wasn’t bad female candidates, it was sexism:

Some mourned the fact that women just don’t have power in the West:

Other’s celebrated their abortions (but what if she had aborted a girl?):

And women must always celebrate by objectifying their bodies:

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, a Muslim country with limited rights for women, the Islamists were bent on revenge against uppity women:

Islamists pelted campaigners with stones, shoes and sticks as they marched through Pakistan’s capital on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

Women and men joined the event in Islamabad, one of several rallies across the country, for what is known in Pakistan as the Aurat March, using the Urdu word for women.

[snip]

A Reuters witness and [police officer Mazhar] Niazi said the Islamists threw stones, bricks, sticks and shoes at the marchers. Niazi said no one was injured.

Things aren't better in Iran, the Democrats’ partner in peace, where women are routinely arrested for baring their heads:

It’s very sad that, in the West, feminists don’t use International Women’s Day to help elevate women living in oppressive regions. Instead, while some women just reflexively say “women are great,” others use the day as an occasion to bash men and Western culture. If only more people could be like Margaret Thatcher:

