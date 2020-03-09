On International Women’s Day, whining Westerners and mad Muslims

International Women’s Day is an old communist holiday that got picked up in the West. It’s become a profoundly ironic holiday as well. In the West, where women have greater freedoms than at any other time in human history, many women “celebrate” the occasion by either moaning about their victimhood, bashing men, or flashing their breasts. Meanwhile, in the Muslim world, where no day is a “women’s day,” those women who try to take a stand are brutally attacked by the mob or by their own government – yet leftist women seem unconcerned by the way in which Islamic countries treat women.

Wikipedia has an excellent précis explaining the communist roots behind International Women’s Day (hyperlinks and footnotes omitted):

After the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day in New York City on February 28, 1909, German delegates Clara Zetkin, Käte Duncker and others proposed at the 1910 International Socialist Woman’s Conference that "a special Women's Day" be organized annually. After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was then predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted by the feminist movement in about 1967. The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1977.

Now that we’re stuck with the holiday, too many Western women use it as an annual occasion to whine about their non-existent oppression, to attack men, or to objectify themselves by baring their breasts.

Twitter itself led the anti-men parade:

For others, the Democrats’ primary problem wasn’t bad female candidates, it was sexism:

Happy International Women's Day.



I am eternally grateful for all the women who have been trailblazers, fighters, and dreamers.



Once again, we will not be electing a woman president, but here is to all the women who keep dreaming big and fighting hard. I’m with you. #IWD2020 — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) March 9, 2020

Some mourned the fact that women just don’t have power in the West:

BREAKING! In honor of International Woman's Day, all the cishet wh*te writers and showrunners except Joey Falco have decided to quit #Charmed and give power back to the women of this show, where it truly belongs. pic.twitter.com/1f1zzpjIAO — Macyelle Obamers (@FLOTPWRF3) March 9, 2020

Other’s celebrated their abortions (but what if she had aborted a girl?):

Happy International Women’s Day! Last year I had an abortion and I had a really fucking good experience with it. I hope that by sharing my story more people feel less scared of a VERY normal process. Donate to @PPFA 1/3 pic.twitter.com/rsVTguTfUR — Sanjna Bharadwaj (@bardwash_) March 9, 2020

And women must always celebrate by objectifying their bodies:

Waterloo Bridge blocked as topless activists from Extinction Rebellion stage International Women's Day protest https://t.co/ZTorWBQvzC pic.twitter.com/QBV2fjVKWR — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, a Muslim country with limited rights for women, the Islamists were bent on revenge against uppity women:

Islamists pelted campaigners with stones, shoes and sticks as they marched through Pakistan’s capital on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day. Women and men joined the event in Islamabad, one of several rallies across the country, for what is known in Pakistan as the Aurat March, using the Urdu word for women. [snip] A Reuters witness and [police officer Mazhar] Niazi said the Islamists threw stones, bricks, sticks and shoes at the marchers. Niazi said no one was injured.

Things aren't better in Iran, the Democrats’ partner in peace, where women are routinely arrested for baring their heads:

Arak, a city in western Iran



Police storms a wedding & arrests the bride for the "crime" of "improper veiling."



Welcome to #Iran under the mullahs' regime... pic.twitter.com/9AKrdB9new — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 16, 2020

It’s very sad that, in the West, feminists don’t use International Women’s Day to help elevate women living in oppressive regions. Instead, while some women just reflexively say “women are great,” others use the day as an occasion to bash men and Western culture. If only more people could be like Margaret Thatcher: