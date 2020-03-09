Why is NASA recruiting astronauts if they plan to phase out fossil fuels?

NASA is one of the many federal agencies which push the talking points that climate change is an existential threat. Then they say that climate change is substantially caused by humans, CO2 and fossil fuels which are destroying the Earth.



So why would they hire people into jobs for the future that require fossil fuels if they advocate stopping the use of them? They are also requiring the applicants to be pilots. Why would we have pilots when there will be no planes?



How would we go to Mars, the Moon, the space station or launch weather and other satellites without the benefit of fossil fuels?



Shouldn’t media outlets tell young men and women they should not go into any field that is related to petroleum since they support putting candidates in power that soon want to stop the use of them? Shouldn’t the young, who also advocate ending the use of petroleum protest anyone that uses them, including NASA?



Aren’t professors and universities committing massive fraud when they are charging kids so much, including having them borrow lots of money, to go into fields which they say are destroying the Earth and are going to kill us soon? Or don’t they really believe the garbage they spew forth?

Shouldn’t all the Democrats be asked how the space program would survive without fossil fuels. Maybe Biden, the pretend moderate, could advise all astronauts and pilots to become coders when he destroys their jobs, just like coal miners.



The media and other Democrats always point out that we are in a global economy and they talk about the importance of the supply chain and exports, especially farm exports. Exactly how will the supply chain work without the benefit of planes, ships, trains and barges powered by fossil fuels?

There are thousands of questions that should be asked before we kill tens of millions of jobs, destroy thousands of industries and lose access to thousands of products if we stop using fossil fuels and instead leave them in the ground to leak naturally.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain