No, thanks to Bernie's Israel policy

Of all the countries mentioned during the recent Democratic debate last week, including some of the most evil, repressive countries in the world like China, North Korea, and Russia, the debate participants had disparaging words to say about only one: Israel, one of the smallest countries in the world and the only Jewish state. The horrendous slander used by Bernie Sanders was surprisingly not refuted by any of the other participants.

Sanders, in front of millions of Americans on national television, isolated Israel as racist. That's Israel, the only country in the Middle East where Christians are increasing in number, not decreasing; where Muslims have greater freedom of speech, greater freedom of press, and greater freedom of religion than in any Muslim country. Yet Israel is racist? Does Sanders even know that the other countries in the Middle East have repressive, dictatorial regimes, many of which exclude minorities from even becoming citizens?

The man has been in Congress for decades, and he himself has never spoken of one accomplishment while there, and he expects to get things done as president?

Yes, Sanders has many ideas, but what are ideas without an ability to implement? His thought process on Israel shows that his reasoning is off base at the expense of our greatest ally. No thank you, Bernie.

