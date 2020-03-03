San Francisco’s District Attorney goes for social justice, instead of actual justice

On January 8, 2020, Chesa Boudin became San Francisco’s newest District Attorney. A lifelong leftist who was raised by Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn after his own parents were imprisoned for felony murder committed while they were part of the Weather Underground, Boudin is dedicated to undermining the American system. His latest pronouncement about what constitutes “justice” in a Boudin administration is in sync with this mission.

In November, when it looked as if San Franciscans were going to hand their criminal justice system over to a man looking to destroy it, Monica Showalter had a few choice words for his values:

He got his start as someone groomed for more by the Cubans at a young age, based on his family "heritage," and then who made his bones as one of Hugo Chávez's most prominent defenders, writing books about the glories of the Bolivarian revolution. It wasn't just that, though — it was going to Caracas spending time with Chávez himself, working as his "adviser" and "translator" in countering the Americans. One wonders if he ever registered as a foreign agent for that one. Those glories he touted as he propagandized for Chávez included the odor of his own family's heritage, violence, and in Venezuela that meant his own guerrilla training by Chavista thugs known as colectivos, the motorcycle thugs he calls "non-violent" even in his recent writings, and which his adopted dad still praises in his blog posts. Naturally, he's a follower of Colombia's allied FARC Marxist narco-terrorists on his Twitter feed, the new, supposedly peace-loving FARC, which it isn't. Venezuelans tell me he's been photographed with an assault rifle during his guerrilla training in Venezuela and has conveniently scrubbed those photos from the internet now. He follows a guy on Twitter called "CornPop's Switchblade" who openly advocates for killing bankers. In short, he's the privileged princeling son of the most radical of the radical chic of the 1960s, now running as the candidate of the working man on a Democratic Socialists of America–Justice Democrats "squad model," promising to empty the prisons — err, "end mass incarceration" — and open the borders.

With that attitude, it’s no wonder that Boudin has announced that he’s not going to prosecute someone involved in an outrageous criminal act the perpetrators proudly videoed.

The incident took place in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, a historically black, low income, high crime neighborhood. An elderly Asian man was collecting cans to return for recycling money when he came under brutal attack, both physical and verbal (language warning):

The police were eventually able to identify and arrest two men involved in the attack. One will be prosecuted but as for the other one . . . it’s restorative justice time.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, “restorative justice” happens when there’s a kumbaya moment between victim and perpetrator, at which point the perpetrator has a burst of profound empathy and promises never to sin again. It’s possible that restorative justice, in conjunction with more punitive consequences, is useful. Based on experiences with kids in public schools that used restorative justice in lieu of actual punishment, it’s a bully’s paradise.

Boudin’s office is all on board:

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is dropping charges against one of the two suspects arrested in connection to a shocking viral video that shows an Asian man being robbed. Twenty-year-old Dwayne Grayson, who police say recorded and uploaded the disturbing clip to social media, will no longer be charged with elder abuse and battery, and will instead face "restorative justice," which involves rehabilitation and reconciliation with victims. "We’ve been in conversation with the victim who expressed interest in a restorative justice outcome in this case," Alex Bastian, a spokesperson for the DA's office, told The Chronicle. “Specifically, against the young person who videoed the incident. We respect victims and their desires and we will explore a restorative justice outcome.” Grayson was also suspected of violating probation for another robbery.

Somehow it doesn’t ring true that the victim just wants to "talk it out" with someone responsible for stealing from him, humiliating him, and physically abusing him. It may be cynical, but one can’t help suspecting that the victim sought restorative justice because the DA’s office made it clear that this was going to be the best that he could get.