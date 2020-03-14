Maybe CNN should quarantine Acosta for foolish comments

At some point, CNN will have to make a tough decision regarding Jim Acosta. Unfortunately, he keeps making a fool of himself and dragging the network down as well.

This is the latest from "The Acosta Show":

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s latest report has been labeled “idiotic” and a “‘so what?’ moment” by critics who feel it’s simply the liberal network’s latest attempt to weaponize coronavirus against President Trump. Acosta’s story headlined, “Source: Trump is concerned about coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus,” cited a single source “close to” the president who said Trump is uneasy after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus. The Brazilian president also later tested positive for the virus.

Where is a psychiatrist when we really need him?

Like any rational person, President Trump is concerned about coming into contact with a person carrying the virus. Isn't Jim Acosta also?

Furthermore, the good news is that the public is daily passing judgement on "The Acosta Show" and CNN: CNN’s Ratings Collapse In 2019!

What's going on? Maybe there is too much Acosta at CNN.

