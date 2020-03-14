Trump's policies will ensure the U.S. economy survives a recession. Democrats? Not so much...

Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post says that the U.S is unprepared for a recession because of President Trump' policies to reduce the numbers of people on food stamps, unemployment, and other welfare programs. She writes:

It's a conventional view and a good summary of what almost all journalists and other Democrats believe in.

Trump wants able-bodied, healthy, people to work, and Democrats want people to be dependent on the government.

Trump and the Republicans would like people to have a chance to move up the economic ladder and Democrats want the government to be the master and the people to be slaves to the government. Trump is for we the people and Democrats are for we the government.

The last few years the Washington Post, the New York Times, most journalists and other Democrats, have spent their time trying to destroy and impeach the president with false stories, especially the knowingly false Russian collusion story.

They have repeatedly warned of (read: hoped for) a coming recession with no evidence that it was true. Putting Democrats in power was the only goal.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been trying to put the power and purse back in the hands of the people as fast as he can, creating over three times the number of jobs CBO predicted.

President Trump, over the objection of most journalists and other Democrats, passed a tax cut which gave almost all companies and individuals more money to spend or save as they wish. This has allowed companies, especially banks and individuals to build up more capital which allows them to weather a recession better and treat their employees better in a downturn. Democrats want to take it the tax cuts back and raise them higher.

This additional capital has allowed companies to hire more people and pay more. On Thursday, unemployment claims were down, despite the virus, which indicates companies are trying to hold onto employees, but Democrats would prefer that more people be on unemployment and food stamps.

Democrats want to either expand Obamacare or destroy the private sector health insurance industry, again making the government more powerful and more people dependent on government. During the Obama/Biden years Medicare started paying hospitals bonuses to not readmit patients yet according to Sanders and others Medicare pays for everything. Premium expenses and out of pocket expenses skyrocketed under Obamacare, contradicting the promises Democrats had made. Why should we trust them now?

After Obamacare was in force, life expectancy unexpectantly went down for four straight years. How many people died prematurely during the Obama/Biden years compared to the 42 so far with the current virus?

President Trump’s health policy is to give the people freedom of choice to buy the health insurance policy they like instead of the policy dictated by the government. When Trump got rid of the individual mandate the media and other Democrats said rates would skyrocket. It is no surprise that prices finally stabilized because more competition and more choice took away the captive audience of the insurance companies.

President Trump has been preparing the U.S by trying to move the supply chain away from China and manufacturing back to the U.S. Obama said that manufacturing jobs were gone for good and most of the media said how this wouldn't work. We were told that the tariffs would cause recession and the economy to slow. The predictions were wrong. Which party is unprepared?

Trump has really helped the poor, minorities, and the less-educated get jobs and the wages of those at the bottom have been going up faster than those at the top. Democrats would prefer that these people be on food stamps and other government benefits than giving them a shot to move up. The media and other Democrats have fought Trump every step of the way. Think how well we would have done if Democrats really cared about anything other than power and worked to make or keep America great.

President Trump has been working to make the U.S. energy independent and keep prices low. Obama/Biden and other Democrats have been continually warning of the existential threat of climate change and fossil fuels and have sought to bankrupt energy companies and keep prices high. Which policies are better for the poor and middle class and help the people, companies and the economy weather a recession better: Low energy prices or high energy prices? That may be a tough question for people pushing for bigger government and more dependence on government.

I would love for any Democrat to tell us how the economy worldwide will function without petroleum products. How do we ship products back and forth without planes and ships powered by petroleum products? Why aren’t Democrat politicians ever asked that simple question? The answer is clearly that most journalists don’t care. They just want Democrats to be in power.

I would challenge anyone to name one domestic policy of Obama's or any Democrat which is meant to make the private sector stronger vs. making the greedy government more powerful. Hint: There are none. Trump’s policies are clearly much better for the U.S. to survive a recession and thrive. Needy persons will clearly get their food stamps, health care and unemployment. The systems have not been dismantled. The policies have been revised. Capitalism is what made the U.S. the strongest and greatest country and economy in the world in a couple hundred years. Any move towards socialism will destroy it.

I would also challenge anyone to tell us one foreign policy of Obama/Biden that made the world or the U.S. safer. Which policy made the U.S. stronger? .Obama and the Democrats did make Iran, Cuba, China and Russia stronger. If the U.S gets rid of petroleum products it will destroy us because we would be vulnerable to attack by countries who despise us, including Iran which has pledged death to America for a long time including after Obama did the pretend deal with them.