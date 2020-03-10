Lefty widow of Steve Jobs preaches it's 'wrong' to accummulate wealth

Lefty billionaires expect us to lap up their every word.

So now we have Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, preaching to us about the badness of accumulated wealth.

According to the Blaze:

"It's not right for individuals to accumulate a massive amount of wealth that's equivalent to millions and millions of other people combined," Jobs told the Times. "There's nothing fair about that. We saw that at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries with the Rockefellers and Carnegies and Mellons and Fords of the world. That kind of accumulation of wealth is dangerous for a society. It shouldn't be this way." Despite that conviction, she justified her possession of her billions by saying she inherited it from her husband. But, she also won't pass it on to the next generation because neither she nor the late Steve Jobs believed in "legacy building" in that way. From the Times: nd yet Ms. Powell Jobs is hardly apologetic. "I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she said. "I am doing this in honor of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way." "I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that," she added. "Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."

Which is a little ... rich. Here she is living on inherited wealth that she never earned herself, and she's preaching away at the badness of it to everyone else.

Instead of just giving it away to prove her seriousness, she's living the lefty charity-ball life, giving it away bit by bit through her "Emerson Collective" to far-left causes and with Jobs's $32 billion fortune in hand, there's a lot to go. She's not actually making any demands of herself in order to live out her preached ascetic.She's keeping the money and telling her kids to do it, not by choice, but whether they like it or not. Go make your own fortunes, she might be advising as some kind of 'tough love,' ignoring that those kids had to live in the spotlight of Jobs' legendary career, with all its fame costs, which ought to be worth something.

Nope, she's happy to be living on Jobs's money herself but heaven forbid Jobs' kids should get a piece or anyone else should make money. Money for me, but not for thee.

No wonder at least some of the Jobs kids had such miserable childhoods.

"We're just cold people," she told a therapist, according to the memoir written by Jobs's daughter from an earlier liaison, Lisa Brennan Jobs.

File under NSS.

Lisa, whom Jobs named the pioneering Apple personal computer after, was largely dumped into poverty by her father who refused to support her until a paternity test proved she was his. There was a reconciliation of sorts, but based on the details of it described by Lisa, it was no treat, he seemed to be the father from Hell. Lisa's a sweet young thing who forgives him for everything and tries to view it all in as positive a light as possible, but cripes, he was a repugnant character during his marriage to Laurine who seems to have reinforced his bad side. (In addition to treating Lisa badly, Jobs also cheated his early business partner, Steve Wozniak).

Admirable as Jobs was for his entrepreneurial talents, he was a miserable failure as a parent. Now Laurene's got his pile and none of his talents, and she's taking that selfishness to a new level. Jobs, in fact, did provide for his kids, including Lisa, in his will after he died. No such luck from Laurene, who not only is disinheriting Jobs' kids in the name of left-wing causes, she's sending out a spectacular message of hypocrisy for the rest of us: Money good for me, but not for thee.

Hypocrisy like this is stratopheric. If such a thing were possible, she ought to be embarrassed. Since she's not, she ought to be shunned and dismissed for the greedy irresponsible mountebank that she is, practicing exactly what she doesn't preach. They show that money and leftwingery in the same hands is pretty disgusting stuff.

Image credit: The Arctic Circle, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0