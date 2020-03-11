GOP up and Romney up with Democrats

We saw a couple of polls this week worth mentioning.

Sadly, Senator Romney is doing better with Democrats than Republicans, according to a poll via Hot Air:

"A 56% majority of Democrats but just 23% of Republicans now hold favorable views of Romney."

This is clear to me. Romney gave the Democrats the talking point that the conviction was bipartisan, i.e. one GOP vote for removal.

Sadly, the abuse of power article was so weak that it’s hard to understand Romney’s vote.

Another poll was more encouraging and may be a sign of good things to happen in November. According to Gallup:

More Americans approve of the job congressional Republicans are doing than of congressional Democrats' performance -- 40% vs. 35%. The rating for Republicans in Congress has risen six percentage points since late October, before the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives. Over the same period, congressional Democrats' approval rating has edged down three points and disapproval has climbed five points, from 57% to 62%.

Impeachment is probably a big factor in these numbers.

However, I would add a second factor or the total insane behavior of Democrats.

How can any sane voter watch Sandy O et al and hope that that bunch continues running the Congress?

We don't know if this poll means that the House will flip. We still have eight months before people vote. Nevertheless, it is probably a bad sign for many of those so-called "moderates" who will face fierce GOP opposition in November.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.