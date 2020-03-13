Democrats' hypocrisy on coronavirus stinks to high heaven

Now we know for sure: the left is evil, really evil. While President Trump has been on top of the coronavirus from day one, the usual suspects on CNN and MSNBC and at the New York Times and Washington Post all pretend he has not taken the disease seriously.

As they were busy impeaching the man, he was assembling a task force, banning incoming flights from China, and preparing for what has developed.

But the Democrats and their media talking heads are busy blaming Trump for the virus in every way they possibly can.

"The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evident which everybody has decided not to see." —Ayn Rand

So desperate to take this man down, the left has thrown any sense of decorum and civility to the wind. The barely sentient Joe Biden is actually using the virus to solicit donations to his pathetic campaign. Pelosi and her crowd are trying to get every wild spending program they can into the bill that should be dealing with only the ramifications of the virus.

"The welfare state is not really about the welfare of the masses. It is about the egos of the elites." —Thomas Sowell

Every anchor and guest on CNN and MSNBC is cheering the spread of the disease. Now they want to rescind every travel ban Trump has put in place to slow the spread of the illness! Oh, and they also want known terrorists to be eligible to work for the TSA! The Democratic Party and their handmaidens in the media are gleefully sacrificing the safety of American citizens, purposefully tanking the stock market by encouraging panic in order to defeat Trump in November. Has a single Democrat spoken out for calm, reason, and unity to fight this epidemic? Not one. Each and every one of them is hoping for more deaths because they believe that more deaths will hurt the president. That is exactly how craven the left has become. Every American should be ashamed of his Democrat-elected officials, for they are a blight upon us as surely as the virus is a scourge.

Biden, Sanders, Pelosi and all their partners in this fabricated blame game are all fabulously wealthy; their lives will not be affected unless one of them comes down with the virus. Only then may they come to realize the error of their ways. But they can read the numbers. They know they are not likely to lose their lives to this event. They just cannot let this crisis go to waste. As usual, they assume that we the people are all idiots and cannot see through their despicable plan.

They are willfully fanning the flames of panic, knowing full well that it will devastate the economy. They assume that all this will bring about Trump's downfall. But will it? Who among us thinks that Biden or Sanders would have handled this crisis better? They still want open borders even though they know that that would massively spread the disease. It is doubtful that even a Democrat voter would watch what is happening and think they should vote for the senile Biden or the socialist Sanders. Had either of them been in the White House at this moment in time, this epidemic would surely have been much, much worse by now.

But the Pelosites do not care. For the Democrats, it is never about the people; it is only about their power to control a population for which they have contempt.

It is hard not to reflect on Any Rand's novel The Fountainhead because her book so clearly delineates the difference between good and evil people. The character of Ellsworth Toohey, an art critic in the book, is irredeemably corrupt. Howard Roark, the hero, is a good man, a man who believes in individualism and the soundness of his own mind. Unlike all those Sanders- and Biden-supporters, Roark has not surrendered his own good judgment. Toohey sees as his gift the ability to manipulate weaker minds and souls, but in fact, he has no talent, no gifts beyond crushing the souls of his followers. He is Stalinist by nature.

Sanders fits this description more than Biden, but only because Biden is now mentally challenged. His handlers are on the same page as Bernie. Bernie's essential communism is closer to the Toohey character. He wants to control the lives of others. He has acquired followers who blindly and stupidly think he will make their lives better. But Bernie never mentions the word "freedom."

"Freedom (n.): To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing." —Ayn Rand

...or "liberty." Sanders, like the rest of the left, wants his supporters to give up their own values, the values with which they were probably raised, to give them over to identity politics of race, class and many genders.

Sanders is like a Jim Jones, a cult leader to his legion of devotees who have been seriously mis-educated to believe that what Sanders is selling is viable. Biden's handlers are equally in search of power and control of the population. The election of either of these men would be the end of America as would the implementation of even a fraction of the green new deal they both support. The end.

The Democratic Party has moved so far left that it might as well admit it is selling Venezuela-style socialism. Biden does not disagree with Sanders on anything but his overt honesty about his planned transformation of the United States. But...

"Civilization is the process of setting man free from men." —Ayn Rand

Biden and Bernie are not about preserving civilization; they want to harness it, to corral us all into their socialist dream.

President Trump campaigned on the idea of making America great again. The eight years of the Obama administration did terrible damage to our republic and its institutions, the FBI, CIA, IRS, and DOJ. They were all weaponized and used to persecute and torment any opposition to that administration's agenda. Obama failed miserably to address the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2009; he waited until more than a thousand people had died to admit it was an epidemic.

Since the 1980s Trump has railed against our willing subjugation to China and we are now paying a terrible price for that sacrifice of our once cherished independence. How right he has been for all these decades and to have pushed against it since he became president.

Rand also wrote in The Fountainhood that

"Integrity is the ability to stand by an idea."

Trump has done that in spades. Shockingly to many, he is a man of principle and integrity unlike the bloviating and demented Biden and the Soviet-adoring Sanders. Americans will be wanting to keep him for many very good reasons, least of all his handling of the coronavirus crisis. We are all safer for his travel bans and his determination to see that American never becomes a socialist country.

"Socialism in general has a record of failure so blatant that only an intellectual could ignore or evade it." —Thomas Sowell

Neither Biden nor Sanders is an intellectual but they play ones on TV. Neither of them is an authentic, honorable man. Neither of them should get close to the Oval Office.

Illustration by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.