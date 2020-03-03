Democrats are watching the speeding train head to the washed-out bridge

It would take a heart of stone not to laugh at the Democrats’ current dilemma. The party of racial diversity has only white candidates. The party of youth has only old candidates. The party’s top candidate is an angry, spit-flecked, wild-maned old man who has been a Marxist his entire life, has never held a real job in the private sector, is now hypocritically reveling in the life of a millionaire, and can’t stop himself from praising grotesque dictators.

And here’s the biggest laugh of all: the Democrat party’s only hope is a confused old man whose corruption is oozing into the open only because the Democrats’ wagered everything on impeaching President Trump.

It’s very likely that, if the Democrats hadn’t been bound and determined to impeach Trump, Gropey Biden’s dirty dealings in Ukraine on behalf of his cocaine-snorting, alcohol-chugging, widow-shtupping, stripper-impregnating, deadbeat-dad son would have stayed in the shadows. However, by choosing Trump’s phone call to Ukraine President Zelenskyy as the impeachment bridge to die on, the Democrats practically hired a blimp to circle the Super Bowl stadium while trailing a sign saying, “Our preferred candidate for President is corrupt.”

The latest assault on Biden’s weak claim that he did nothing wrong comes out of Ukraine. According to John Solomon:

A Ukrainian court has ordered an investigation into whether Joe Biden violated any laws when he forced the March 2016 firing of the country’s chief prosecutor. The ruling could revive scrutiny of Hunter Biden’s lucrative relationship with an energy firm in that corruption-plagued country just as the former vice president’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination is surging after a lackluster start. Former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who has long alleged he was fired because he would not stop investigating the Burisma Holdings firm that employed Hunter Biden, secured the ruling last month. Ukrainian officials confirmed the State Bureau of Investigation has since complied and initiated the probe. [snip] The ruling does not mention Biden by name, but court filings by Shokin's lawyers that led to the decision show that the former prosecutor had alleged “the commission of a criminal offense against him by Joseph Biden, a citizen of the United States of America, in Ukraine and abroad: interference in the activities of a law enforcement officer.”

Joe Biden has been in politics since 1972. Behind the good-guy persona is a self-centered, vicious, corrupt man. It would take a longer blog post than this to detail all of the things that stand against him but here’s a short list:

And note, please, that the above list has nothing to do with Biden’s political stands which, while hewing left, are all over the board, drifting with the political winds. His only consistent position has been to hate the Second Amendment. He’s just another leftist who prefers to govern over disarmed subjects.

It will be interesting, to say the least, to see what comes out of Ukraine as the campaign progresses, especially if the Democrats succeed in wresting a primary victory out of Bernie the Red’s clutches and bestowing it on Biden.