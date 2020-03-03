Just as his politic prospects are rising, Joe Biden commits the ultimate gaffe

With Joe Biden’s South Carolina victory showing that he’s still a viable candidate and with the specter of an unelectable Bernie the Red hovering over the Democrat party, the Democrat Powers That Be seem to have spoken firmly to Buttigieg and Klobuchar, both of whom abruptly dropped out of the race within 36 hours of Super Tuesday. The Democrat party is powerful. The problem is that Joe Biden’s escalating mental confusion may be more powerful still, as demonstrated by his latest, and most spectacular, gaffe.

(The following four paragraphs sound like a non sequitur. They’re not. They’re leading to an important point about Biden’s failing mental state.)

Back in 1992, when Ross Perot launched his quixotic presidential campaign, he chose Admiral James Stockdale as his running mate. Unbeknownst to a shamefully ignorant media, Stockdale was a truly great man. In 1965, after ejecting from his disabled plane over North Vietnam, he was taken prisoner and sent to the Hanoi Hilton, where he was held for the next seven-and-a-half years. As the senior Naval officer there, he led the prisoner resistance and suffered mightily for that, being routinely tortured in ways horrible to contemplate.

Upon his return to America, Stockdale received the Medal of Honor and continued in the Navy until he retired as a Vice Admiral. He then spent two years as President of the Naval War College, attempted to reform some of the more medieval aspects of The Citadel, and finally closed out his career working at the Hoover Institution. Throughout this time, he proved to be a deep and serious philosopher.

In 1992, when Stockdale appeared for the Vice Presidential debate, not only had the Perot campaign failed to prepare him, it was the first time many people had seen him. They knew nothing about his greatness. They only knew what the left-leaning media had told them, which was that he was a retired admiral allied with that crackpot Ross Perot.

Stockdale, still crippled by his ordeal in Vietnam, white-haired, and wearing thick, black-framed glasses, without a working hearing aid, decided to open the debate by asking a philosophical question as a predicate to introducing himself to America: “Who am I? Why am I here?” By the end of the debate, the media were lambasting him as a senile old man who had somehow wandered into a presidential election. Saturday Night Live, the home of moral indecency, did a sketch cementing that image.

And here’s the point of the preceding four paragraphs: The same media that destroyed a man of incredible decency, courage, and intelligence are trying to tell us that a man who is visibly crumbling before our eyes is fit to be the president of the United States, the most powerful country in the world. The media are always dishonest and frequently ignorant.

At this point, Biden’s gaffe’s are legion: He often has no idea where he is, he picks fights with audience members, he insults people, he forgets what office he’s seeking, he gets confused when he tries to pander to black people, he imagines that half the country was killed by guns in the last 13 years – and that’s just the shortlist.

On Monday, Joe outdid himself, when he completely forgot what the Declaration of Independence said and ended up calling our creator “the thing,” like some creature out of a Godzilla movie. And no, that’s not the Babylon Bee talking. It’s really Joe Biden:

"My name is Joe Biden, I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, vote for me on Super Thursday in North South Carolina because we hold these truths to be self-evident all men and women created by the, you know, the thing."pic.twitter.com/ULzGB0XtQK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 2, 2020

The mainstream media, though, won’t talk about this risible gaffe. Indeed, they cannot talk about it because, when compared to Bernie the Red, Joe Biden is the best that the Democrat Party has to offer to the American people: a corrupt, senile, and extremely creepy old man.