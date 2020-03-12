« Dear Diary: Trump's coronavirus plan is ... xenophobic. Signed, Jim Acosta | Biden preaches 'decency' and 'dignity' hours after insulting and threatening a voter »
March 12, 2020
Omar gets married. Again...
This is the week that began when we lost an hour as we sprang forward to save daylight and continued with a full spring moon, so close and large, enough to give many of us something to admire ... while in self-isolation from coronavirus. Sigh.
And so, in that spirit, Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Somalia in Minnesota) temporarily suspended her professional hate of America to announce, via Instagram:
No, this lucky third husband isn't her brother as was husband #2 -- or was he #1? He is her married-to-someone else campaig
n aide and fundraiser who conveniently "earned" several hundred thousand dollars from her campaign when they worked together. But as Omar herself said, they weren't having an affair, despite that lawsuit from that angry ex-wife who said there was. And now, he is married to Omar. So she is praising her god for this rather gamy turn of events.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-hating Israel in the safety of Michigan) temporarily suspended her eliminate-Israel-and-promote-an-imaginary Palestine campaign to offer thousands of congratulations.
The Democrats in Congress aren't complaining. They call it 'diversity.'
And tomorrow is Friday the thirteenth. What else will this week bring?
