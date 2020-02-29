Impermanent aliens?

In spite of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s intemperate and injudicious political activism, the Supreme Court voted to remove the last nationwide injunction against the Trump administrations’ stricter guidelines for immigrants who use public benefits. Under the now-judicially augmented “public charge” law, legal aliens will at last become properly vetted. And, after demonstrating their citizenship bona fides they will no longer be green to America’s core principles.

That's a good thing, because it will confine citizenship only to people who want to contribute to the American dream. It might even encourage the best and brightest to apply.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services explained, “Through the public charge rule, President Trump’s administration is reinforcing the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility, ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful here in America.” The updated rule broadens the criteria for ‘Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds,” giving immigration authorities more discretion to ensure immigrants seeking green cards are able to thrive without loitering around the public coffers.

Now that immigration policies will favor immigrants with skills, including English proficiency, the notion of permanent residence seems alien. We might cajole high caliber immigrants who aren’t a burden to taxpayers to apply for citizenship after proving their American-worthiness. After they’ve demonstrated a commitment to the unifying principles that bind us as Americans, it's expected that they shall enthusiastically embrace civic responsibility rather teeter on the periphery as green-card toting permanent aliens.

In effect, the new rule could reduce family-based legal immigration by favoring immigrants with skills – imagine that! My compassionate conservativism hopes there’s some room for altruism in our immigration system, but now we’ve made America Great Again, why wouldn’t we want to encourage the best and brightest legal immigrants to help Keep America Great?

The naturalization rate among all lawful immigrants in 2015 was 67%; at first glance, not bad, but that still means many millions of legal aliens remain permanently unpledged. In fiscal 2018, Mexico was the top country of origin for naturalization; unfortunately, 35 percent of Mexican green card holders cite language and other personal barriers for their reason to not apply for citizenship. That further corroborates that the best thing we can do for immigrants is help them learn English.

Even worse, 31 percent are simply not interested in U.S. citizenship. But are they interested in U.S. largesse? It just reinforces the importance of ensuring legal immigrants don’t become a public charge. If productive legal aliens love their chosen country, if they have remained off the dole, and if they respect our core values, then they should stand up and take the oath.

Concomitant with placing more value on American citizenship, we’ll want to enhance the citizenship test, and provide applicants the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance by -- and with -- heart. Learning English, and jumping through a few bureaucratic hoops will ultimately promote civil engagement. Instilling civic pride might also help intellectually inoculate aliens from the preposterous promises that pandering politicians present to naïve constituents on the fringes. It’s worth it -- I know.

I may have cause to appreciate my homeland across the pond as much as most expats but I couldn’t stand the hypocrisy of being a permanent alien, so I became a U.S. citizen. I could tote two passports, but I don’t – I have but one, and it is emblazoned with the Great Seal of the United States of America. It’s beautiful!

The motto adorning our inspirational seal is E Pluribus Unum, so rather than harbor extra allegiances, permanent aliens should show some fidelity after five years of Americanization. Green card holders now can live here in perpetuity, but why remain a permanent resident alien when naturalized citizenship, after five years of respectable residency, beckons? Eventually, it’s time to get off the fence and show some loyalty. If you’ve been thoroughly vetted, and aren’t a “public charge,” eventually integrity impels one to “renounce and abjure” allegiance to foreign potentates. Under the new guidelines, you can now speak English, and you’re now not a public charge, ruling out any financial or administrative barriers. The only remaining excuse is lack of interest, which is disrespectful towards America’s beneficence. It’s also puzzling because choosing one’s homeland, and trying to prove worthy of its heritage, is equally impressive to being American by the accident of birth -- I know.

