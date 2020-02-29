When will the fact checkers at WP give four Pinocchios to Obama and others claiming credit for the current economy?

I would like for any journalist or other Democrat to tell the public which of Obama’s (or any other Democrat’s) policies are meant to help the private sector as a whole, instead of a specific special interest group or the government. Democrat operatives posing as journalists know how unpopular Democrat policies are, so they attempt to mislead the public into believing some of their presidential candidates are running are moderates. They are not. Everyone running seeks to confiscate more power and money from the people to move towards a more autocratic, powerful government.

Democrats call themselves progressives, but everything they seek to do cascades the economy backwards towards collapse. It’s as if they never learned anything from history or don’t care because they just want power. It is truly sad that highly-paid professors teach children a load of crap so that they believe socialism is good.

Almost everyone also gives Obama credit for bringing the country out of the severe recession of 2008, even though facts clearly show that the steps and policies were in place for recovery before he took office.

There were essentially three major things that caused the recession to end before Obama’s policies took effect:

The first was that the Federal Reserve substantially lowered interest rates and massively injected mountains of liquidity into the economy in 2008. They kept rates near zero throughout Obama’s eight years. The lower rates also substantially helped the budget by reducing current and potential interest expense.

The second was that in the fall of 2008, while Bush was still president, Congress passed TARP, the Troubles Asset Relief Program, to provide temporary loans totaling $750 billion, mostly to financial entities to prevent absolute collapse. The loans were counted as expenses in the budget, instead of assets, so they artificially pushed up the deficit in FY 2009 and artificially lowered deficits under Obama as the government made a profit on TARP. The repayment of loans plus massive receipts from Fannie and Freddie masked the massive spending increase under Obama in the operating budget. Of course, Obama also took credit for reducing the deficit.

The third massive piece to the recovery was oil prices. In the summer of 2008, speculators jacked up the prices of crude oil to over $130 per barrel and around $4 per gallon for gasoline, $5 in some places. These prices served as a massive depressant on the economy, harming all businesses and greatly harming the poor and middle class. Airlines and travel were decimated. We heard “experts” talking about oil going to $200 per barrel as for the umpteenth time we heard the lie about peak oil -- that we were running out.

Obama famously said his policies would bankrupt coal companies and cause utility and gas prices to skyrocket. He clearly didn’t mind the harm his policies would do to the overall economy and especially the poor and middle class who he always pretended to care about. Obama, along with many others also said that we couldn’t drill, drill, drill our way to energy independence. That showed pure economic ignorance.

President Bush, in July 2008, lifted a 1990 executive order by George H. W. Bush banning offshore drilling, while at the same time calling for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The issue of offshore drilling became central in the 2008 presidential election, not least because of the oil price increases since 2003.

By January 2009, the speculators had run for the hills and crude oil was below $40 and the average price per gallon was below $2. The economy, all businesses and all people had been given a great goose. The Economy was clearly poised for a recovery.

One of the first things Obama did as President in February 2009 was to again block drilling, showing that he is a very slow earner and doesn’t really care about the poor or the overall economy. He also blocked pipelines that passed environmental muster.

The economy entered the recovery stage in June 2009, around 130 days after Obama took office, which was clearly before any of Obama’s policies could have had more than a minimal effect, if at all. So why do we repeatedly hear that Obama’s policies gave us the economic recovery when it clearly isn’t true.

Obama did get bipartisan support for a $900 billion stimulus plan in February 2009, where he promised shovel ready jobs and put the brilliant Biden in charge. The stimulus plan did a few things. It was called temporary but served the purpose of pushing up the baseline budget, which greatly harmed the long-term budget trajectory. It rewarded political supporters like unions and bundlers but even Obama admitted in 2010 that the shovel ready jobs were not there.

President Obama’s policies of high taxes and massive new regulations gave the U.S the slowest economic recovery in seventy years despite almost zero interest rates and massive federal reserve intervention.

We did get a lot more people on food stamps and disability. We got stagnant wages, especially for those at the bottom. It has seemed like an odd goal for a country that likes economic prosperity to support policies that make more people dependent on government instead of giving more people the opportunity to move up the economic ladder. But that is what most journalists and other Democrats support.

There were two very good things in the economy during Obama’s years and neither was because of his policies. The first is that the stock market skyrocketed. It skyrocketed because interest rates were near zero and people, mutual funds, and pension funds were trying to get a higher of return. The second is that oil production went up substantially on state lands because of fracking and more drilling, two things that Obama and other Democrats oppose. Yet Obama took credit for the additional production. He and his supporters like to lie, or they are delusional.

Obama’s supposed claim to fame on the economy was the Affordable Care Act. He and those supporting this law continually lied through the complicit media to get it passed. We were told that you could keep your doctor, keep your plan, that the law would reduce costs and reduce the deficit. These were all obvious lies because the 2,000-page law with 10,000 pages of regulations and 20 new taxes clearly reduced options by taking away freedom of choice. It was a dictatorial policy. After it passed, premiums and out of pocket costs skyrocketed. More people had policies, but they couldn’t afford the deductible and out of pocket expenses. When Obamacare came up short of funds, Obama illegally stole funds elsewhere without going through Congress. He abused his power. Life expectancy also went down for four straight years. Obama also seemed to have little concern for opiate abuse which greatly harmed the economy. Life expectancy also dropped for four straight years after Obamacare was implemented.

When Trump took office, the U.S and World economies were slowing. The CBO projected job growth of 1.8 million in Trump’s first three years. We were told that the labor force was aging and that is all we could get. Economic “experts” like Paul Krugman and Mark Zandi, who always shill for Democrats, predicted a severe recession with millions of job losses.

Instead, in the first three years we got around seven million new jobs, one million fewer part time jobs, a higher labor participation rate, a record high around seven million job openings and we finally got rising wages, especially for those at the bottom.

We also got record oil production because of Trump’s policies, and despite rising interest rates, we have had soaring stock markets, until the current coronavirus scare, because of Trump’s tax cuts.

We also got stabilized health care insurance rates after Trump got rid of the individual mandates -- despite predictions prices would soar. Freedom of choice and more competition always work. We have a lot of slow earners. Life expectancy finally ticked back up after getting rid of the individual mandates.

We also have fewer people on food stamps because more people, especially minorities, the disabled, blue collar workers and the less educated, have more economic opportunities and are earning more. Many categories of workers have reached record low unemployment. No, President Obama, it did not take magic to bring back manufacturing jobs, it just took good policies.

We were told that the tax cuts would only help the rich and would cause revenues to go down trillions. Those were both lies.

The “experts” also said Trump’s tariffs and putting the hammer down on China would cause great harm to the economy and inflation. They were wrong as usual. Why are they called experts and continually quoted as if they know what they are talking about when they are wrong so often? Think how much better off we are because Trump started moving the supply chain away from China before the virus hit after decades of allowing jobs and manufacturers to move without many restrictions. It is economically stupid to become so dependent on a power-hungry country.

Now, which of Trump’s policies resembles Obama’s and would cause him or other Democrats to state or imply that the current excellent economic situation is because of Obama?

It is not luck that the U.S economy is doing so much better than Europe and other countries around the World. It is because Trump’s policies focus every day on getting the power and purse back to the people as fast as possible instead of building up the greedy, powerful government. He is the opposite of the dictator and fascist that he is called.

Raising the mandatory minimum wage to $15 will barely help people in high cost cities like San Francisco, while it will absolutely destroy job opportunities and the economy in small, medium and large cities and rural areas throughout the United States. It will cause great harm to the poor, minorities, the less educated and the disabled. It will cause many more people to become dependent on the government (which appears to be the goal). It is truly a shame that people are either so economically illiterate or don’t care that it will greatly compound the income and wealth gap instead of narrowing it.

Going to any form of Medicare for all or any version of Obamacare, where you take away freedom of choice, will also destroy millions of jobs and cause great harm throughout the United States, but it will make the very wealthy DC area richer and more powerful, which is clearly the goal.

The most harmful policy of all is any form of the Green New Deal or the Paris Climate Accord where we give up fossil fuels. It is and has always been a lie that bureaucrats and politicians can control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity if we just hand them billions of dollars. We have a billionaire with nine houses running, lecturing us on our carbon footprint. We have the owner of the Washington Post having many houses, and recently paying $165 million for one, saying he will donate $10 billion for climate change so the greenies get off his back. We have Obama paying $13 million for a coastal house on Martha’s Vineyard where he knows it soon it will be under water, if he believes the green propaganda.

Getting rid of fossil fuels will destroy tens of millions of jobs and destroy the economy as a whole, and will absolutely reduce our quality and length of life.

Then the Democrats try to bribe people into voting for them by saying they will give them free stuff like education. Education will only be free if fake Indians like Warren work for free instead of charging $400,000 plus benefits for teaching one class.

The Washington Post and other media outlets spew forth lies every day as they campaign for Democrats and seek to destroy Trump and everyone around him. Why don’t the fact checkers at the WaPo call out the lie by Obama that the current economy is because of him? It is as big a lie, as all the lies on Obamacare, the lie that we only have twelve years before the climate is destroyed, the lies about Russian collusion, the lies that Democrats care about the poor, the lie about “hands up don’t shoot,” the lies about Judge Kavanaugh, the lies about the White Christian boys are racists, the continuous lies that Hillary and the Bidens aren’t corrupt, or the lies about Trump and Charlottesville..

The fact checkers aren’t fact checkers at all. They are sycophants spewing forth talking points of the leftists while pretending that some are moderates or centrists. They are not.