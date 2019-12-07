With Greens' policies, no wonder Australia's on fire

No one should be surprised that our bush is ablaze and our cities are smothered in smoke.

For decades now, we have been locking up land, banning burn-offs, and encouraging eucalypt fire-trees. On a hot day, the blue haze on distant timbered hills is highly flammable eucalypt oil vapor, waiting for a spark.

The Australian landscape of open forests and treeless grasslands was developed and maintained under an aboriginal regime of continual small fires. This was followed by planned cool-season burn-offs by European graziers.

But a few decades ago, this safe black-and-white fire regime was replaced by green-worshipers who continually expanded the area of locked up protected parks (now over 11% of Australia). Then they peppered private land with protected-vegetation fire havens and hampered undergrowth clean-ups and burn-offs.

This created many tinderboxes of eucalypt fire-trees waiting for a spark. The spark could be a fearful landowner seeking fire protection with a risky/belated back-burn, a thrill-seeking arsonist, a dry-lightning strike, a careless cigarette butt, a power-line problem, or high-flying burning embers — and an unstoppable firestorm is inevitable.

Centralized management of bush-fires and National Parks has failed totally.

Locals and neighbors are better at managing fires and park land. Posturing politicians and uniformed fire generals should confine themselves to posing for photos, baking scones, and boiling billy tea for firefighters.

And Greens should serve on the fire front.

Viv Forbes has long experience of bushfires in Northern Australia — lighting, fighting, and cleaning up after them.

