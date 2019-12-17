What if Republicans make 2020 about impeaching Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler & Co.?

From sea to shining sea, the rallying cry of Republicans for the next year should be "287 in 2020." Why 287 in 2020? Because that is the number of republicans (or votes) needed in the House of Representatives to expel a member. And the best part is, it doesn't matter if they win their own election by 90% of the vote in their districts. They can still throw the gauntlet down and alert the people trying to unseat a duly elected president that it cuts both ways. Let them know that the aim is to remove them with the same constitutional power they are trying to levy against President Trump. If the people know that this is the intent of the next election, the motivation will draw the largest voter turnout ever. For those who get elected and refuse to follow through on expelling rogue members, have the recall ballots at the ready.

Let the howling begin over how unfair that is. Let the crying and rending of garments run for months over the supposed abuse of power they will claim. But there is no other way to announce, in no uncertain terms, that this lurid display of naked partisanship will not go unpunished. The Three Stooges of this impeachment process (Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff) are so safe in their districts that voting them out at the ballot box is wishful thinking.

So let the threat be made. Put the cards on the table. Push the chips all in. Dare the Democrats to think we're bluffing. Will they wait to see the river card? Make it the next headline on CNN and the rest of the media enablers. And preach it with all the fire and brimstone of a Baptist sermon replete with the full choir singing it to the heavens.

Motivate the Republicans who didn't vote in 2018 to get off the sofa. They still have a voice in this travesty beyond re-electing President Trump. Give voice to the independents and blue-dog Democrats who see this sham for what it is. We the People can still influence this country as founded. Let the collective voices of sanity send a clear and unmistakable message: shape up, or we'll ship you out, regardless of how your little district enclave of lunatics thinks. It's peaceful, purposeful, and needed. Not only will it rid our government of un-useful idiots, but it will alert both parties that We the People still wield the ultimate power.

I can think of no one better to deliver this message than Representative Jim Jordan. I pray he, and all, be up to the task.

The writer lives in the dream that We the People still matter.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.