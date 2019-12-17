After shouting that they had the goods on Trump, Democrats give us...this?

After shouting from the rooftops for months that they had the goods on Trump for bribery, extortion and collusion, the Democrats' move to impeach on weak and nebulous "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" charges is laughable and backfiring, with at least one member switching parties and the Republicans united.

Further, after a string of trade and economic policy successes last week, and many more conservative judges landing lifetime appointments as Trump remakes the third branch of government at a record-setting pace, and the economy and stock market shattering one record after another, and the Horowitz Report revealing Schiff and Comey to be the contemptible liars we knew they were, Trump's electoral prospects have significantly increased, not only in polling, but also in the more important betting markets. (So many of my Democrat friends privately admit to me they don't have a candidate who can beat him.)

I almost feel sorry for Nancy, who looks almost like a hostage in recent photos and who didn't want to impeach but was pushed by the significant base of left-wing nutcase radicals in her party to do so.

Josh Kantrow is a Chicago lawyer specializing in cyber-security.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.