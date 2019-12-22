What if Mitch mirrored Nancy?

Nancy Pelosi is holding up sending the impeachment to the Senate because she is concerned that the Senate process will not be "fair". What if the shoe were on the other foot? Suppose Mitch McConnell refused to accept the impeachment from the House on the grounds that the process followed there was not "fair"?

McConnell might say something like this: "The Senate cannot accept an impeachment grounded in hearsay, produced by an unfair process, and making such flimsy accusations." If he did, I'm sure the howls of indignation from the left would be deafening.

I'm not saying that McConnell would or should do this. He would have to be as crazy as some Democrats I could name to pull a stunt like this. Nevertheless, it seems to me that such an action would be every bit as legitimate as what Pelosi is doing. Given that Pelosi pulls this stunt, what is to prevent some future Senate from refusing to accept an impeachment that they didn't like?

Fortunately for America, at the present time, only one of our parties has gone off the rails.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey (cropped)