The Left's climate change hypocrisy

The United Nations is at it again — trafficking in climate change alarmism to promote its globalist political agendas. On November 26, 2019, the U.N. released another doom-and-gloom report, claiming that "drastic action" is the only way to avoid the catastrophic consequences that will result from climate change. Translation: Bow down to our collectivist, progressive political demands, or else. But here's the problem — even progressives themselves can't keep up with their own inane demands. And now, more than ever, they're revealing the full extent of their climate-change hypocrisy.

It's a tale we've heard time and time again, and this latest report is just more of the same. Coral reefs will collapse, coastal cities will flood, and temperatures will become unbearable — unless, of course, your nation adopts our ever-increasingly radical policy proposals. Only this time around, the proposal has descended from blatant radicalism to complete insanity.

According to the United Nations, countries will have to quintuple their commitments made under the Paris Climate Agreement. Yes, you heard that right. Under the new compact, each nation would have to reconfigure its already unattainable climate change goals by multiplying them fivefold. Then and only then will the world finally be safe from the unseen calamity of climate change!

Aren't we tired of this foolishness yet? Keep in mind, this report is coming from the U.N., the same people who, just a few years ago, proclaimed the Paris Climate Accords to be the gold standard for action against global warming. These are the same collectivists that had the gall to criticize President Trump for his decision to withdrawal from the accords — for putting American interests ahead of the United Nations' progressive agenda. "Abandoning the Paris agreement is cruel to future generations, leaving the world less safe and productive," decried Andrew Steer, the president of World Resources Institute.

But apparently, Mr. Steer was wrong. According to the U.N. itself, their once heralded Paris Climate Accords aren't nearly enough to combat climate change. The Left's standards are constantly shifting — almost as if they have no standards at all.

Indeed, collectivists' lack of standards constantly forces them to expose their own hypocrisy. They push their absurd environmental standards on everyone else but consistently fail to practice what they preach.

Take, for instance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Following Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate Accords, Musk made a dramatic public withdrawal from the president's advisory council via tweet. Needless to say, the Left praised him as a paragon of virtue for standing up for climate change, despite his flying more than 150,000 miles last year on his private jet — the equivalent of six times around the world.

Additionally, Tesla vehicles have been found to increase levels of air pollution, while each rocket launch from Musk's SpaceX burns 29,600 gallons of fossil fuel. Yet the Left continues to oblige Musk with a barrage of government subsidies to support his businesses.

This problem isn't unique to Elon Musk, either — the Left routinely fails to hold its own accountable. Climate change activists, it would seem, are more than happy to block portions of the Geneva airport to protest the use of private jets. However, when nearly 1,500 private jets land at a climate change summit in Davos, Switzerland, the Left barely makes a peep.

The lack of moral outrage on this front demonstrates that the globalists' climate change hypocrisy is beyond the pale. They expect entire nations to follow their lead and institute their policies when they can't even hold a consistent standard for their own activists.

If these globalists truly thought the climate was in as dire shape, as the U.N. suggests, you'd think they would prioritize their beliefs over their own convenience. But that's not what is happening. Instead, the Left continues to fly private jets and promote the likes of Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX — regardless of the supposed environmental harm they are facilitating. Undoubtedly, these globalists are massive hypocrites, and it's about time for America to confront them on that fact.