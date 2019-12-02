Leaders of the Clintel Group of world scientists and professionals will attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25), which starts in Madrid today (2 December) and runs for twelve long days. (The Climate Summit was shifted suddenly to Spain after Chile canceled because of violent riots in Santiago.)

Clintel will present their "No Climate Emergency" petition at the Climate Reality Forum. This petition has already been presented to the U.N. secretary general, the European Commission, and the European Parliament.

Voting on a motion promoting a climate emergency declaration (in opposition to the Clintel statement), over one third of the members of the E.U. Parliament voted for "No Climate Emergency." This shows there is a significant opposition to alarmism, even in the E.U.

The Climate Summit is expected to attract up to 25,000 high-flying delegates and hangers-on from 197 member-countries. Most will not arrive using bicycles, sailing boats, or gliders — they will burn hydrocarbons. Desperate to spread their "Climate Emergency" alarmism, delegates will try to force high energy costs and rationing on us while they waste it conspicuously themselves.

Clintel says computerized global temperature simulation models are unfit for the purpose of setting climate policies — they have consistently run hot for 20 years.

The real global climate has warm and cold cycles. Current global temperatures are about as warm as the Medieval Warm Era (which was followed by the Little Ice Age).

There is no uniform global temperature at any place or any time, and no one knows what ideal temperature we should aim for — the Frigid Zone would probably like it warmer; the Torrid Zone would probably like it cooler.

We need to take heed of climate history and energy realities, both neglected in alarmist/U.N. propaganda. Too many U.N. "scientific" reports are tinkered with by officials before release and are designed to alarm rather than inform.

For too long, we have been forced to listen to biased academics (chasing research funds), energy speculators (chasing government subsidies and tax breaks), alarmist journalists (chasing sensations), noisy children (chasing days off school), and greenish politicians (chasing votes).

It's time to stop the chasing.

We need a grown-up debate allowing all sides to present their science on "man-made global warming."

Note: Viv Forbes CLINTEL ambassador in Australia.