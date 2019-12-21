That baleful presence of Hillary Clinton in the last two impeachments

Remember all the flak Rep. Tulsi Gabbard got for this one?

“Thank you @HillaryClinton,” tweeted Gabbard, who is vying to win the Democratic primary. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

Someone on Twitter, some chick* who likes to show her boobs (with a gargantuan 264,000 Twitter following), not the person you'd expect to show brain depth, has pointed out a pretty significant fact:

The United States now has two Presidents impeached for embarrassing Hillary Clinton. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) December 21, 2019

This is a brilliant connection no one's noticed before. Hillary Clinton was a factor in both impeachments of U.S. presidents, something that never happened much in U.S. politics before she showed up.

Clinton was ambitious as heck in her desire to cling to power, participating in covering up Clinton's long string of thumbings of his nose at the law even in personal matters, and certainly seemed to be a proponent of open marriage, given her hubby Bill's indiscretions, which have since extended to Jeffrey Epstein at this late date. That was the root of his Monica Lewinsky–linked impeachment.

Her ambition only extended after that, with her amazing lunges toward power and the presidency. It was her fury at losing the election to President Trump that led to the phony Russia collusion narrative, debunked by the Mueller report, and then its sequel, the phony Ukraine quid-pro-quo, which of course was rooted in the climate of corruption that festered at the State Department, the U.S. diplomatic corps, and the rest of the Obama administration foreign policy establishment, ending with Hunter Biden turning foreign aid into his own personal money trough. That's the basis of the impeachment of President Trump now, who rightly wanted to get to the bottom of it.

What a baleful presence this woman has been in American politics. Devoid of political talent to get the electoral results she wanted or even sex appeal to keep Bill busy, all she has ever wanted was power. And she's corrupted everything she's touched to get it, including the damage to our democracy that the impeachment precedent has set (don't think Republicans won't try for payback on the next Democrat elected).

Tulsi was right. The sooner this person is gone from politics, the better.

*Update: John Leonard sends us this helpful clarifier on Ms. White: "He/she has been described as the transgender version of Milo Yiannopoulos, meaning a transgender person who is an outspoken conservative. In other words, I'm not sure the cleavage is real." Thanks, John!

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter from public domain sources.