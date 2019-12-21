Jobs in Joe Biden's gunsights are America's highest paid

According to Joe Biden, who laid out his plans at Thursday's Democratic debate, you're supposedly glad to give up your blue-collar job for the "greater good" of halting climate change. You're the problem, not he. Not his son with his big-dollar no-show jobs. Just you. You're supposed to want one of those "opportunities" he promises to have out there instead of your actual paycheck job. Or if you don't, you're going to get them good and hard from him anyway. Would Biden really be willing to throw America's blue-collar oil and gas workers out of work because...global warming?

Well, here he is talking:

The answer's yes. The answer's yes (hands up), because the opportunity for those workers to transition to high-paying jobs, Tom [Steyer] said, is real. We're the only country in the world that's taken great, great crises and turned them into enormous opportunities. I've met with the union leaders, for example, we should be making sure right now that every new building built is energy contained, that it doesn't leak energy, that in fact, we should be providing tax credits for people to be able to make their homes turn to solar power. They're all kinds of folks — right here in California, we're now on the verge of having batteries that are about the size of the top of this podium that you can store energy when in fact the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining. We have enormous opportunities. For example, you talk about, would we relocate people who in fact were in a position where they lost their homes. We have to not rebuild to the standard that existed before, when we talked about (mumbles), we have to rebuild to the standard that exists today. For example, we shouldn't build another new highway in America that doesn't have charging stations on it. We have an opportunity to put 550,000 charging stations so that we own the electrical vehicle market, creating millions of jobs for people installing them, as well making sure that we own the electric vehicle market. There's so many things we can do and we have to make sure we explain it to those people who are displaced that their skills are going to be needed for the new opportunities.

I wrote about it earlier, but something interesting's come up from Charles Payne of Fox News:

Sacrificing Too Much?



Joe Biden wants to get rid of the first and second highest paying jobs (utilities & mining) in America all in the name of fighting climate change. His willingness to destroy economic prosperity especially the best paying blue collar jobs is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/H8uFDLwzzK — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 21, 2019

Turns out those targeted jobs Joe's so anxious to sacrifice for you are the highest paid in America. They're the most credible leg up into the middle class for poor and working-class people. So for all Biden's pious talk about "raising the middle class," and "growing the middle class," the jobs he's planning on scrapping in favor of low-wage retail and customer service jobs are the very ones that pay people decent money. It's not even high–energy content jobs he's targeting; it's high-paying jobs. Can't have the little people running around and making money, which is effectively what his attack on people with decent-paying jobs means.

It goes to show how little this fool knows about how economies work, or how jobs become good-paying jobs.

What's more, even from his own point of view, it was an amazingly stupid thing to say. Here's the reaction to that Vow to Impoverish with empty "opportunities" coming from Salena Zito:

That “yes” is going to haunt Biden throughout his run if he gets the nomination— what the anti-shale Democrats do not understand is it’s not just a blue-collar workers jobs they will sacrifice it’s geologists and engineers and chemists and IT jobs that would also disappear. https://t.co/ZjEVQACC6X — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) December 20, 2019

Biden’s yes answer as to if he would be willing to sacrifice economic growth from energy jobs in transition to a clean energy economy is not going to go over well in Western Pennsylvania, scranton, parts of Ohio, Texas or Colorado. — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) December 20, 2019

So it's not just cruel; it's stupid. Yet it's All Joe Biden, that vaunted champ of the working stiff in Pennsylvania and the big reason he's been so promoted by Democrats in the polls. Any questions as to why this clown has no business becoming president?