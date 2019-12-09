Spot the Democrat capitalist pig: Elizabeth Warren

This is my favorite season — not Christmas, but the quadrennial Democrat circular firing squad season, as the race for the presidential nomination starts to get nasty. In the party of the plutocrats, it's not at all uncommon to find that those denouncing billionaires the hardest have enriched themselves by serving the biggest financial interests in the country.

Perhaps the most strident (as well as dishonest) critics of people who earn wealth is Elizabeth Warren, who has disclosed a net worth of $12 million. Yesterday, after taking criticism for months, she released a list of descriptions of her legal work while a professor, and the compensation she received, a total of $2 million (for part-time work while engaged in full-time teaching).



Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

But as Joshua Jamerson of the Wall Street Journal notes, Warren is refusing to release her tax records for the years in question (sound like a familiar Dem complaint?):

Ms. Warren's rationale for releasing her compensation rather than more tax returns is that her legal work dates back to the mid-1980s and would require about four decades of returns, according to an aide, who said such disclosure would exceed accepted practice. Generally, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have released returns to correspond with their time in public life; Ms. Warren was first elected to the Senate in 2012. The aide also said that tax returns from this period, if released publicly, wouldn't shed light on the legal work because her returns don't itemize the sources or nature of her business income.

As the saying goes, the best defense is a good offense, so...

She and Mr. Buttigieg have been attacking each other in recent days over transparency. Ms. Warren's questions about Mr. Buttigieg's work at consulting powerhouse McKinsey & Co. from 2007 to 2010 prompted him on Friday to release a summary of his projects there. He stopped short of providing the full client list Ms. Warren has demanded, citing a nondisclosure agreement that he signed while at the company and that has drawn criticism from some liberals critical of big corporations and elite consultants.

There are few spectacles more satisfying than watching Democrats expose each other's hypocrisy.