Joe Biden claims ignorance on son Hunter's Burisma conflict of interest

Joe Biden is going full Sergeant Schultz — I know nothing! — when it comes to the warnings issued over an obvious conflict of interest in his son accepting huge amounts of money (now reckoned in the millions of dollars) from a corrupt Ukrainian company while Biden was the point man in Ukraine for the United States government.

Unfortunately for his claim, it is contradicted by a former senior Obama administration official. Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller News Foundation has the story:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview Friday that he was never warned about potential conflicts of interest involving his son's position with a Ukrainian energy company — a claim that conflicts with what a former Obama administration official told The New Yorker earlier this year. "Nobody warned me about a potential conflict of interest. Nobody warned me about that," Biden told NPR when asked about his discussions while vice president involving his son Hunter Biden's position with Burisma Holdings.

Joe Biden’s denial conflicts with what a former Obama administration official told The New Yorker for a story published on July 1. Amos Hochstein, who served as the Obama administration's special envoy for energy policy, told The New Yorker he raised concerns about Hunter Biden's position with the former vice president in December 2015.

In point of fact, Hochstein was not alone in speaking up:

Questions about potential conflicts of interest were also widely covered in the press in 2014 and 2015. A New York Times report from Dec. 8, 2015 asserted that Hunter Biden's work for Burisma may have "undermined" his father's anti-corruption message toward Ukraine. "Now you look at the Hunter Biden situation, and on the one hand you can credit the father for sending the anti-corruption message," Edward Chow, an expert on Ukrainian policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Times. "But I think unfortunately it sends the message that a lot of foreign countries want to believe about America, that we are hypocritical about these issues."

The very fact that Biden intimidated Ukraine into firing the prosecutor looking into Burisma, his son's benefactor, suggests he knew damn well where the family's bread was being buttered.

Sooner or later, Biden is going to be reduced to claiming he was confused and didn't know where he was or what was going on.