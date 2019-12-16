Shameless Schiff goes Sgt. Schultz

Adam Schiff almost could give chutzpah lessons to James Comey. "Shameless" doesn't seem fully adequate to the job of describing his self-righteousness in the face of his phoniness and outright lies. It would be funny if it were not for the grave consequences of his perfidy. Appearing on the Sunday morning talk shows, he fell back on the Sgt Schultz defense — that he just didn't know the facts, but with no apology for acting on false information. That is total BS, as Steve Scalise pointed out on Twitter:

.@DevinNunes was right from the start: bad actors at the FBI abused FISA to spy on @realDonaldTrump's campaign.



Schiff had the SAME info as Nunes, yet wrote a false report he still won't fully admit was a fraud.



And he's the guy Dems trust to run impeachment? Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/QCTPpdn3LS — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 15, 2019

Schiff repeated the same claim on This Week with George Stephanopoulos:

Schiff is a villain of historic stature.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped).