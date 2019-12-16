« Mexicans throwing a spanner in the USMCA trade pact? | Andrew Malcolm: the latest to get out »
December 16, 2019

Shameless Schiff goes Sgt. Schultz

By Thomas Lifson

Adam Schiff almost could give chutzpah lessons to James Comey.  "Shameless" doesn't seem fully adequate to the job of describing his self-righteousness in the face of his phoniness and outright lies.  It would be funny if it were not for the grave consequences of his perfidy.  Appearing on the Sunday morning talk shows, he fell back on the Sgt Schultz defense — that he just didn't know the facts, but with no apology for acting on false information.  That is total BS, as Steve Scalise pointed out on Twitter:

Schiff repeated the same claim on This Week with George Stephanopoulos:

Schiff is a villain of historic stature.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped).

