Relativism cannot abide Judeo-Christian Americanism

Modern-day "wokeness" is an authoritarian bludgeon conjured up by moral relativists to disarm and ultimately overcome those of us who abide by the time-proven morals of what they imply is our sleepy-headed, Judeo-Christian faith tradition.

Their secular perspective and relativist zeal lead them to view committed Christians and faithful Jews as blindly clinging to an expired and limiting set of antiquated religious beliefs and social constructs.

And yet, for over 2,900 years, the Jewish traditions have endured and been augmented and reinforced by Christians as we approach the 2,000 year anniversary of Christendom.

Relativists come and go in episodic, deranged eruptions of aberrant, prideful self-righteousness and dystopian destruction and annihilation of all that leads to a society's common good and the preservation of liberty.

If you doubt this assessment, simply explore the history of Islam, the French Revolution, Lenin's and Stalin's Marxist USSR, Mao's Chinese communist revolution, Castro's Marxist Cuban revolution, and the more recent communist destruction of the once thriving Venezuela — all historically recent examples of the relativist madness.

Ponder this: upwards of 100,000,000 were liquidated under communist aggression since 1917, while approximately 11,000,000 were slaughtered by Hitler's Third Reich. By comparison, the rise of the relativists during the French Revolution led to the execution of a mere 40,000 mortals on their sadistic guillotines.

The fight is at our doorstep. Are we going to allow this current eruption of duplicity and seduction to coerce us into abandoning our hope, thus leading us to sit idly by and become the next victims of this evil, deceptive, foreboding juggernaut of relativism? No...hell, no! Why? Because our complacency is the fuel feeding moral relativism's continued, tyrannical ascent toward its ultimate goal of total, worldwide, authoritarian dominance. Let us counter their "word police" with courage and Truth.

May we stand our ground now, before we succumb to the whims of this current uprising of the self-appointed, conniving so-called "elites." They seek the end of the America envisioned by our wise and judicious Founders. It may seem counterintuitive, but the USA remains the "Beacon of Hope" and envy of the world.

Michael J. Maxwell is a retired financial services executive. Email: mj46maxwell@gmail.com.