Pope Francis compares President Trump to King Herod

Showing a weak capacity for analogy, which is pretty pathetic in a trained Jesuit, Pope Francis threw out some junk thought to try to insult President Trump.

According to Breitbart News:

ROME — Pope Francis has compared U.S. President Donald Trump to the murderous King Herod who massacred innocent children in ancient Palestine while trying to kill the baby Jesus, a Jesuit journal revealed Thursday. Speaking with his brother Jesuits during his recent visit to Thailand, the Argentinian pope minced no words in his thinly veiled condemnation of the U.S. president and his administration, suggesting that like a modern-day Herod, Mr. Trump separates families at the border while allowing drugs to freely flow into the country. “In other parts there are walls that even separate children from parents. Herod comes to mind,” Francis said. “Yet for drugs, there’s no wall to keep them out.”

Three problems with the logic of this spurious claim leap out:

One, Trump isn't killing any babies at the border. The only mass slaughter of infants now seen in the U.S. is the kind being advocated, enabled, and promoted by his buddy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who promotes abortion absolutism along with millions in funds from a very high position of power. Maybe he should look into the mirror at his political allies.

Two, the Holy Family ran away from Herod, not toward Herod. Illegals are the opposite of the Holy Family in that they run toward Herod, quite obviously because the U.S. itself and its elected president are no Herod, they're Uncle Sugar. The pope's analogy falls apart right there. A desire to have borders and a legal process of entry into a country that already accepts one million legal immigrants each year is hardly a Herod haven. Illegals come to the U.S. after paying very large smuggling fees to Mexican cartels in order to avail themselves of U.S. welfare benefits and free medical care. U.S. taxpayers are rightly indignant about this harvesting of their hard-earned resources by foreign invaders who can't even respect the most basic of U.S. laws, and whose first act within the U.S. is to break the law, before moving on to break others. A threat to rule of law is hardly a Herod situation, it's common sense, and probably somewhere in Church doctrine.

Three, the pope's complaint about there being no wall for drug dealers is exactly the point. We all do want a wall to keep drug dealers out but the open-borders lobby is preventing it. Maybe he can take that matter up with Nancy Pelosi if he's not the hypocrite he appears to be. Drug dealers, illegals, cartel-smuggling fees, and the corruption that redounds to Mexico as money gets into political hands are all byproducts of cartels controlling entry to the U.S. because the U.S. doesn't. That's the handiwork of the pope's Democrat buddies and once again, his enabling of them.

It all just stinks, not just because it's junk thought, but because it's an outrageous attempt to shame a nation that takes in more legal migrants than any place on earth in the name of Getting Trump.