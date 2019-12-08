Bill Clinton and all those candy stripers...

Just as Hillary Clinton sends the strongest signals yet of making another run for the White House, maybe it's time to ask some harder questions about her hubby Bill's rather intense friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest news report was a few days ago in his many trips to Epstein's "cowboy village" and its "baby-making ranch" in New Mexico, a place with underground stripper poles and eight-person "group" showers.

But it's certainly not the first.

Jim Hoft at GatewayPundit dug up an earlier one that came and went in the press last July, the news of Bill Clinton riding with all those underage girls dressed as candy stripers on Epstein's private airplane known as the "Lolita Express."

He found that investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff discussed the matter with Shannon Bream, while another detective confirmed the matter with Jesse Watters.

Hoft writes:

Sarnoff said that ALMOST EVERY TIME that Clinton was on the plane via the pilot logs there were underage girls on the plane. Conchita said Clinton refused her request for an interview.

Conchita Sarnoff: I know from the pilot logs. And these were pilot logs that were written by different pilots at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein 27 times… Many times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many he did not. Almost every time Clinton’s name is on the pilot log, there are underage girls.

Conchita Sarnoff also said BILL CLINTON IS LYING about his limited contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

Which once again, brings up that these issues are going unsolved to anyone's satisfaction, even as worse and worse keeps rolling out.

Hillary Clinton apparently thinks she can ride this out just as shamelessly as she's ridden out every other scandal without consequences. But perverts are pretty powerful in taking the powerful down. A look at what's happened to the Catholic Church, or Prince Andrew pretty well suggest that even an anything-goes society such as ours has maybe just this limit. Epstein, who died in mysterious circumstances in jail, almost as if someone wanted him dead so as to ensure he could make no plea deal by giving away the rich and powerful, was just that kind of guy, and worse still, he specialized in blackmail.

A guy as toxic as this, and a Bubba with as uncontrolled of appetite as Bill Clinton, surely would be trouble together if the pair were ever to meet. Bill Clinton couldn't even control himself around Monica Lewinsky, how would he stand up against an airplane full of underaged candy stripers? It just goes to show the sheer problematic scale of events that deserve to have some questions asked and answered as Hillary prepares to run for president.

Image credit: Fox News, via GatewayPundit, screen shot