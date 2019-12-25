Pelosi had better think again

Idiot Democrats appear to have a plan to keep President Trump from enacting his agenda. The Plan seems to be to impeach him anew every month or so, tying up Congress so that nothing else can get done. If they succeed, Trump will leave office in 2025 as the most-impeached person in history. Four more years at once a month would be 48 impeachments.

Of course, that presumes Republicans would have no answer. They could do several things to stymie this Plan, the main one being to win enough seats in Congress to take back control of the House for themselves. This is what will most likely happenin 2020. Americans aren't stupid - well, most of us aren't. We know that if they take out Trump, America's over and it will be a short while before we're Russia… almost.

We still have the 2nd Amendment, and if the Democrats do try to turn us into an unabashed kleptocracy, they will be inciting conservative Americans to angrily take to the streets. Soros's goons would surge to meet them, and we'll be on the very edge of civil war.

This is what Nancy Pelosi is flirting with. Think long and hard, your Pelosiness. You are rich and comfortable only because respected institutions keep you safe. Once you cut us loose from all that, your wealth won't protect you. The criminals you have been turning loose on the rest of America will in time get around to you, too. At your age, you will probably die and escape the retribution, but not your kids and grandkids.

Thank about it, Nancy. You are playing with fire, not just for us little folk but for yourself.

