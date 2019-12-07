Party of Permanent Impeachment: Democrats do their part to re-elect Trump
You've heard of the Marxist "permanent revolution" strategy for permanent leftist power grabs? Democrats have their own take on it, cooking up "permanent impeachment."
That's all they have to offer in exchange for America's votes.
After spending their past two years in the House majority doing absolutely nothing but fighting among themselves until they united on the matter of negating the results of the 2016 election, impeachment now and forever is all they have on offer for voters. If they can't get Trump this time, they'll get him the next. No USMCA, no border wall, no health care, no infrastructure, not even free stuff, a Democrat speciality.
Just two more years of same-old, same-old, impeachment now, impeachment forever, impeachment uber alles, along with a side order of infighting between the hard and harder left.
Seriously, here's what's rolling out from one of President Obama's lawyers:
An impeachment trial in the Republican-led Senate is largely expected to fail but that may not stop some Democrats from pushing for another impeachment after President Trump's would-be reelection in 2020.
"If the Senate doesn’t vote to convict Trump, or tries to monkey w his trial, he could of course be retried in the new Senate should he win re-election," tweeted Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under former President Obama.
"Double jeopardy protections do not apply," he added, referring to the principle that suspects can't be tried twice for the same crime. "And Senators voting on impeachment in the next months know this."
Texas Rep. Al Green advocated that Democrats continue to pursue impeachment several times if the Senate does not vote to convict President Trump.
On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House Judiciary Committee would be drafting articles of impeachment as one of the final steps before a full House vote. If the House votes to impeach the president, the process moves over to the Republican-controlled Senate, where there is little support to convict Trump.
Green claimed that shouldn’t dissuade Democrats from moving rapidly toward impeachment. During a speech on the House floor on Thursday, Green reminded his colleagues that there is “no limit” to the number of times they can impeach the president.
“The Constitution allows a president to be impeached more than once,” Green explained. “If we impeach now, or at some time in the near future, for one issue that we dearly should, then we find later that the president has other issues that merit impeachment, we can impeach again. There is no limit on the number of times.”
Maybe Al will get one of his impeachment petitions paid attention to - he's already filed two or three.
