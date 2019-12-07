Party of Permanent Impeachment: Democrats do their part to re-elect Trump

You've heard of the Marxist "permanent revolution" strategy for permanent leftist power grabs? Democrats have their own take on it, cooking up "permanent impeachment."

That's all they have to offer in exchange for America's votes.

After spending their past two years in the House majority doing absolutely nothing but fighting among themselves until they united on the matter of negating the results of the 2016 election, impeachment now and forever is all they have on offer for voters. If they can't get Trump this time, they'll get him the next. No USMCA, no border wall, no health care, no infrastructure, not even free stuff, a Democrat speciality.

Just two more years of same-old, same-old, impeachment now, impeachment forever, impeachment uber alles, along with a side order of infighting between the hard and harder left.

Seriously, here's what's rolling out from one of President Obama's lawyers:

An impeachment trial in the Republican-led Senate is largely expected to fail but that may not stop some Democrats from pushing for another impeachment after President Trump's would-be reelection in 2020. "If the Senate doesn’t vote to convict Trump, or tries to monkey w his trial, he could of course be retried in the new Senate should he win re-election," tweeted Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under former President Obama.