Ocasio-Cortez says white supremacy must be defeated in climate change battle

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently blathered on about climate change, as she is wont to do. At the Climate Crisis Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, she said: "The way we inoculate ourselves from continuing to burn up our planet at an unsustainable level, triggering feedback loops that we have not even begun to comprehend, is by honoring indigenous wisdom and allowing it to guide our climate policy. The way that we preserve our systems is by transitioning to principles of universality.”

Feedback loops? Rep. Ocasi-Cortez hasn’t even begun to comprehend the Fruit Loops she ate this morning. We need to let indigenous wisdom guide our climate policy? Are we to bring back the rain-dance and pray to the Great Spirit? And what are the “principles of universality” to which she is referring? If they are not already ours, are they really universal?

Canadian activist and “climate prophet” Naomi Klein spoke before AOC, referring to “two fires”: climate change and divisive conservative politicians like President Trump who divide America with “white supremacy.” The Prophet Klein stated: "Do we think it is a coincidence that these two fires are raging at the exact same time? And as these strongmen turn their populations against each other, that frees them up for the real business at hand which is pillaging the earth. We cannot win this fight without battling white supremacy."

I liked Patsy Klein better.

Ocasio-Cortez continued, saying, “I want you clothed, I want you educated, I want you paid a living wage, no ifs ands or buts. And what that also means — and what Naomi talked about as well — is directly, consciously, combatting white supremacy in the United States of America.” I want AOC clothed, too, but she was supposedly educated, and look how she turned out. She went on to disparage consultants who she said encouraged her to focus on technological solutions to the “climate crisis,” and avoid the social justice tie-ins, advice she summarily dismissed as wrong-headed.

Ocasio-Cortez, like many progressives, possesses the uncanny ability to see “white supremacy” behind everything. Blaming conservatives for dividing the country and fomenting racial unrest is a preposterous reversal of reality. Leftists have been fanning the flames of racial, gender and class unrest for many years now. Parroting Geico, it’s what they do. In fact, the left accuses its political opponents of standing for -- and doing -- precisely what it itself stands for and does, often making it seem to rational people that they are living in some bizarre, illogical, alternate universe.

Whether speaking of Russian collusion, global warming, transgenderism, Socialism, or a host of other things, progressives prefer feelings over facts. Ironically, this is often truer the higher their “education” level. Unfortunately, due to their nearly total control of academia and the mainstream media, their B.S. in B.S. persuades far too many people.

Never in the course of human history have so many been so deluded by so few.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped)